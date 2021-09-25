Gang war in Indian court: 3 shot dead

NEW DELHI, Sept 24: Gunmen dressed as lawyers shot dead a notorious Indian gangster inside a Delhi courtroom on Friday before police killed the two assailants, investigators said.

Jitendra Gogi, a mobster detained in March last year, was stood before a judge in the court when two men suddenly opened fire.

Witnesses told media said that about a dozen shots were fired inside the court. Gogi was hit multiple times before the fake lawyers were killed by specialist protection officers. Media reports, quoting police, said the gunmen were from a rival gang.

Mobile phone videos of the shooting at the court in the Rohini district of Delhi showed lawyers and litigants running for cover in the corridor outside the court as gunshots rang out.

Gogi, who was about 30, had been linked to brutal gang battles, murders, robberies and extortion in Delhi and states across northern India. He was first arrested in 2016 but escaped from police custody, and had evaded capture until last year.

Gogi's violent reputation had made him a target for police and rivals, with media reports saying that other gangs were enraged at his moves into their territory.

Delhi police said after his arrest last year that Gogi was in a particularly bitter battle with a gang leader known as Tillu for control of regions in northern India.

Members of Tillu's gang disguised themselves as lawyers to enter the Delhi court on Friday, media reports said. Questions are regularly raised about security in Indian courts. The Rohini complex often deals with cases linked to high profile criminals.

The incident marks a huge security lapse on court premises. A lawyer, Lalit Kumar, said: "The judge was in court, lawyers were present and Jitender Gogi was there. These two lawyers (who turned out to be shooters dressed as lawyers) walked in and started shooting. An inter was also shot."

The two gangs had reportedly been at war for years and more than 25 people have died in their clashes. Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria, were reportedly friends in college but fell out in 2010, and their feud turned into a gang war.

Gogi, born Jitender Mann, was arrested in March last year and was considered a big catch for the Delhi police. The incident has raised questions about whether metal detectors at the court were working and if they were, how the armed men could get past.

"The question on whether the metal detectors were not working in the court premises is a matter of investigation and I cannot comment on that at the moment. We are already investigating the case and we shall not spare anyone who is involved in this shootout. No one will be spared," Mr Asthana said.

He added: "Delhi Police is doing its job seriously. We were effective and focused and that is why the shooter was successfully neutralised. We will say more after a detailed investigation is carried out." -AFP





