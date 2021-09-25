2 stabbed dead on train rooftop in M’singh

Mymensingh, Sept 24: Two passengers of a commuter train were stabbed to death by muggers at Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh district on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Nahid, 25, and Sagar, 25.

Another passenger Rubel also sustained stab injuries during the attack. He was given first-aid at a local hospital.

Quoting Rubel, Mymensingh Railway Police Station officer-in-charge Mamun Rahman said a group of muggers got onto the train at Gafargaon Railway Station around 10:30pm and then got onto the rooftop.

They tried to snatch away mobile phone sets and cash from three passengers. As they protested, the muggers stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving them critically injured.

They, later, got down from the train at Kewatkhali Over Bridge area taking the valuables of passengers. When the train reached at Jamalpur, the injured were taken to a hospital where an on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, he added.









