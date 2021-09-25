Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 stabbed dead on train rooftop in M’singh

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Our Correspondent

Mymensingh, Sept 24:  Two passengers of a commuter train were stabbed to death by muggers at Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh district on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Nahid, 25, and Sagar, 25.
Another passenger Rubel also sustained stab injuries during the attack. He was given first-aid at a local hospital.
Quoting Rubel, Mymensingh Railway Police Station officer-in-charge Mamun Rahman said a group of muggers got onto the train at Gafargaon Railway Station around 10:30pm and then got onto the rooftop.
They tried to snatch away mobile phone sets and cash from three passengers. As they protested, the muggers stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving them critically injured.
They, later, got down from the train at Kewatkhali Over Bridge area taking the valuables of passengers. When the train reached at Jamalpur, the injured were taken to a hospital where an on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guterres looks for recipe to tackle global food dysfunction
World’s youth return to the streets to fight climate change
DUAA’s 73rd founding anniversary observed
Gang war in Indian court: 3 shot dead
Artistes of Satyen Sen Shilpi Gosthi perform at Sharat Utsab
2 stabbed dead on train rooftop in M’singh
PM proposes developing ‘global resilient food system’
Students can apply online for dorm seats from next week


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft