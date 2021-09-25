Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM proposes developing ‘global resilient food system’

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Thursday called for developing a "resilient food system" globally by producing more food for growing population of the world as she placed a five-point recommendation at a summit here.
Joining the virtual "United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021", she simultaneously underscored the need for developing global coalitions and partnerships as well as reducing food waste through collaboration among countries.
"Access to adequate food is a basic right which is linked to the well-being and health of all citizens and the global system has social, economic, political and environmental implications," she said.
Speaking at the event in the High-Level Week of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Bangladesh prime minister noted that food security is interconnected with climate change.
"By 2050, the global population is expected to be 10 billion. Therefore, it is imperative for us to grow more food for these additional people," she said in her pre-recorded speech.
In her suggestions, Sheikh Hasina stressed research, investment, and advanced technology sharing for agricultural development to ensure food security.
The prime minister said increased funding needs for developing countries to achieve sustainable food system.
Sheikh Hasina also advocated for disbursing the committed fund to adapt to the climate-led extreme events, including sharing of technologies to achieve sustainable security.
She thanked the UN Secretary General for taking leadership in organizing this summit, saying, "The event is important for post-pandemic recovery and for achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) through resilient food approach."
The prime minister said the constitution of Bangladesh, framed under the guidance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, recognizes food and adequate nutrition as a fundamental right.
"We've integrated food system transformation in our national policies and action plans as an integrated tool to achieve Agenda, 2030," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the Eighth Five-Year Plan, the National Agricultural Policy-2018, the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy-2020 and its Plan of Action (2021-2030) recognize the need for transformation of the country's food systems.
"As such, currently, the growth rate of our food production exceeds the rate of population growth ... we've become self-sufficient in food production from a food deficit country and have been working for long term food security," she added.
The premier, however, said greater frequency of extreme weather events due to climate change are affecting this momentum.
Sheikh Hasina said as a global leader in addressing the challenges of climate change, Bangladesh is also working on climate resilient agriculture and food system".
"In addition to food security, we intensified our efforts for ensuring food security and quality food for everyone," she noted.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guterres looks for recipe to tackle global food dysfunction
World’s youth return to the streets to fight climate change
DUAA’s 73rd founding anniversary observed
Gang war in Indian court: 3 shot dead
Artistes of Satyen Sen Shilpi Gosthi perform at Sharat Utsab
2 stabbed dead on train rooftop in M’singh
PM proposes developing ‘global resilient food system’
Students can apply online for dorm seats from next week


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft