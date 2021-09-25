Video
Starlight

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Protiti Rasnaha Kamal

Light up my way, my guiding star.

Be a friend, to this playful darting eye.

That follows closely the dim, dark bridge,

Where lovers go to chain up their hearts.

But that's in daylight, when you hide among their love.

But I wish to keep you closer at night,

When the chains open, keys lose to the wind,

the lovers trip mid air, do you know the next scene?

They fall into love's ocean, the deepest chasm

 the wildest dive.


Escaping its hold some float back up,

clasping the chains without their other halves.

Some float like a mellow flower, gripping their lover's body,

Others find land in the water, a petty false promise.

Some lose their purest thoughts out in the thirsty water,

Looking back at its acts, a predator, the midnight hunter.


Starlight, I am only a spectator tonight,

Gasping at the sight of each love drowning.

Falling into your trap, in my eyes the water's shining.

Starlight, tonight be my valentine.
Starlight, how strange is "Will you be mine?"



