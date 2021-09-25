Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Revival of nature

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Fariah Binte Khaled

Revived in a nature of beauty
Green and light breeze on duty
Bluish sky with pearls locked
Birds are uncaged moving in a flock.

A stream of water flowing my mind
Thoughts are intertwined to create a
Vision: that succeeds with droplets of mind,
To reach that goal, only perseverance can bind.

Blushed by touch of paddy field
Memorable reverberate with a walk to remember
Flowers blooming to welcome budding thoughts
Birds chirping across the sky deciding people's lot.

Nature's new attire pleases all
But humans have many goals
To achieve; destroy its heart,
Still stand still for its regeneration.

Awestruck by the eternal beauty of nature
Can it be spared from human torture?
Nature revolves around our life
Saving the Spirit of nature is our right.

The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University Bangladesh


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Starlight
Revival of nature
DEFEATED
Nature and Childhood in Tagore’s Selected Short Stories
 Leaves
Two-in-one
A Colourful Evening
Two poems by Mysha Samiha


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft