|
Revival of nature
|
Revived in a nature of beauty
Green and light breeze on duty
Bluish sky with pearls locked
Birds are uncaged moving in a flock.
A stream of water flowing my mind
Thoughts are intertwined to create a
Vision: that succeeds with droplets of mind,
To reach that goal, only perseverance can bind.
Blushed by touch of paddy field
Memorable reverberate with a walk to remember
Flowers blooming to welcome budding thoughts
Birds chirping across the sky deciding people's lot.
Nature's new attire pleases all
But humans have many goals
To achieve; destroy its heart,
Still stand still for its regeneration.
Awestruck by the eternal beauty of nature
Can it be spared from human torture?
Nature revolves around our life
Saving the Spirit of nature is our right.
The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University Bangladesh