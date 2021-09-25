Revival of nature

Revived in a nature of beauty

Green and light breeze on duty

Bluish sky with pearls locked

Birds are uncaged moving in a flock.



A stream of water flowing my mind

Thoughts are intertwined to create a

Vision: that succeeds with droplets of mind,

To reach that goal, only perseverance can bind.



Blushed by touch of paddy field

Memorable reverberate with a walk to remember

Flowers blooming to welcome budding thoughts

Birds chirping across the sky deciding people's lot.



Nature's new attire pleases all

But humans have many goals

To achieve; destroy its heart,

Still stand still for its regeneration.



Awestruck by the eternal beauty of nature

Can it be spared from human torture?

Nature revolves around our life

Saving the Spirit of nature is our right.



The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University Bangladesh





