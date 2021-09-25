

DEFEATED



If a census is taken of people who can work but doing nothing spontaneously in the village of Koitorpur, then it will be seen that only one person can write his name in that criterion and that person is Moti Mia who is unemployed.



Moti Mia's elder brother Monir Mia works in the Middle East and sends riyals at the end of each month which is around 40-45 thousand takas in Bengali currency and Moti Mia gets some amount from that money as a salary for looking after the house or as kindness from his elder brother, so he doesn't need any more work to do; He remains unemployed.



Unmarried Moti Mia, who looks fair, says he doesn't get anyone he likes, and as he's unemployed, he doesn't get married at the near end of the age of marriage.



Moti has to listen to laughter from people everywhere for living an idle life, but even then he doesn't put it on, but throws it away; He thinks that is it necessary to work when you have money in hand? Rather, he prefers to run the day by random wandering.



A marriage needs to be done, the house is incomplete without a woman as a woman is the pillar of any house, no matter how luxurious it may be, the inside of the house remains hollow without a woman. Monir Mia's wife Nurjahan lives with her happy family of two children at her father's house in Shekherhaat. At the end of the month, when Monir Mia sent money, he had to cross the three-mile road to Dharandi, pick up the money from the bank, cross another seven-mile road and hand it over to Nurunnahar, the resident of Shekherhaat- which is a part of Moti's work.



The house became completely void after the parents became the occupants of the three-and-a-half-hand house, and Moti lives a lonely life there to take care of the house built on the vacant grandfather's homestead. "I will have my own family, I will earn my living, I will be the master of the house; I Need a name, a family, need the honor of supporting the family, It is necessary to settle down"- Thinking about all these, Moti started walking towards bazaar in the afternoon of the month of Baishakh.

There is no work for him in the bazaar, just going for a little tea-water-bidi, eating bidi with tea at this time in the afternoon seems to be a great pleasure for Moti Mia.



"TumiJalaya Gela MonerAgun,

Nivaya Gela Na..." ("You ignited the fire in the heart and left,

didn't extinguish that ...")



As the song was being sung with a tuneless vocal, Moti held the corner of his lungi high with one hand and proceeded. Seven or eight minutes to go to the bazaar, he saw some couple of white buck perched on a field aisle some distance down the dirt road. He was amazed to see the bucks sitting on the isle, and he slowly enters the field to see the bucks closely. And when he went a little closer to the bucks, the bucks become aware and fly away incense.



When the white buck all disappeared from his sight, his eyes fell a little farther on the shady road of mahogany across the field; That road also leads to the bazaar, but Anwar's house is on that road. When he crossed the field and crossed the road to pass Anwar's house, he remembered that he may have had a love affair with Anwar's wife Shefali.



Anwar, one of the shopkeepers of the village market, and a man very well-known to Moti understands all. When he remembers Anwar, Moti remembers about Anwar's shop, and when he remembers about the shop, he remembers that Anwar is now in the market; In other words, Anwar's wife Shefali is now alone at her home.



Moti recalls the memories of Shefali. Moti once had a very good love affair with Anwar's wife Shefali. He used to love the dark-lean-beautiful girl Shefali very much; Moti used to buy little gifts for Shefali from the money sent by Monir Mia and top up on Shefali's mobile number so that they can make love from afar.



Thus, when the day turns to-night, the night turns to-day, then a day to a week, month to year passes, then both Moti and Shefali realize that they are old enough to marry and Moti dreams of marrying Shefali. But before Moti-Shefali realizes this, another person thinks about Shefali's marriage and that is Shefali's widowed father Kalam Akand. Kalam Akand had a small conversation with his daughter about her marriage and wanted to know if she had any opinion on the matter of marriage.



Shefali may then realize that marrying a parasitic man like Moti is nothing but recklessness; He then throws out all her emotions for Moti like a duck throws out all water from the body and gives her father an opinion about marriage, "Do what you think is best." Then her father happily says "Shukur Alhamdulillah", and farmer Kalam Akand chooses Anwar, a shopkeeper in the village market, as the worthy bride for his only daughter, and then their marriage is settled.

A few days later, in the month of Baishakh, when Moti went to Shekherhaat for two days, one day Shefali gave a call on his phone and said, "The day after tomorrow is my wedding day, please you are invited." Moti thought this was a joke and laughed it off; because girls often make jokes.



However, the truth of that joke is proved when Moti got Shefali's mobile switched off after that phone call and after returning to the village in the afternoon after three days instead of two days, when he saw that there is a beautiful cloth gate in front of Akandbari and finds out that Shefali and Anwar got married yesterday afternoon. A small number of people came to this wedding and happily ate on the occasion, and a day later Shefali is now a part of Anwar's family.



From then on, a deep chasm formed in Moti's mind, he was burning in the fire of separation for a long time, as if Shefali had killed him with a solitary smile; But he does nothing, enjoys a life of unemployment. He has no further contact with Shefali but maintains a relationship with Anwar, who is unaware of those events.



Standing on the road in front of the house, Moti is in a kind of dilemma, will he meet Shefali once? What will he do after the meeting? What will happen? The girl who spends the rest of her life throwing dust in one's eyes; he has doubts about whether there is any reason to meet her.



But even then, Moti steps inside the area of the house and walks forwards. Moti sees the wet pink cotton saree of Shefali shining from the east-southwest of the courtyard; the white cat of the family is lying in the sun on the platform of the gourds and the house is as quiet as the movement of a cat. Seeing the quiet environment, Moti remembers that Shefali used to sleep in the afternoon, but he still doesn't know if she has it or not.



Standing on the verandah of the small house slowly, Moti could feel the silence inside the room, but the sound of deep breathing could be heard when the ears were thin; It is understood that there is someone in the house. Leaving the front porch, Moti slowly walked to the back door of the house and saw that the door was slammed shut, not locked. Maybe Anwar went out through the back door while going to the shop and didn't call his wife to wake her up.



Moti's face automatically says, "Damn, love!" Of course, even if the door of the house is open, there is no problem, no one in the village usually peeps into someone's house, but people like Moti are different.



When the door was slowly opened, Moti ignored the crackling sound of the door and went inside. He wondered if anyone had seen him. Then he thinks, let's see, he has come to his loved one, Moti doesn't care about anything much. As soon as he entered the house, he saw Shefali. Moti continues to be careful so that she does not get aware.



Laying on the choky, Shefali's clothes are untidy, the sunlight outside is falling on her beautiful face through the gaps in the half-opened window, her black hair is spreading on the pillow like clouds of a rainy day and her abdomen is open and going ups and down while breathing. Then Moti thinks, O my god! How beautiful Shefali looks! Like a whole hyacinth flower. Then he asks himself, "What's the mystery about this beauty?" And when he remembered that he has no rights over this body, all rights belong to Anwar.



Then he had regret about that. Whether it is for the afternoon breeze or the excitement, Moti's body trembled a little and he couldn't hold himself any longer. Moti jumped up on the bed and pressed the sleeping Shefali's face with a pillow. Although Shefali was fidgeting, Moti disobeyed and held the pillow tightly. The victims of love are too much terrible; they probably do not obey anything! And at one point Shefali becomes stationary; she sleeps another time with the body with cold blood, a sleep for eternity.



Moti was sweating while coming out of Anwar's house and started walking towards the bazaar. He is relieved to think that no one has seen him. After a while, he reached the market and went straight to the bench of Anwar's shop, and then they started telling various stories, this time which crops will they plant, this time why Kalbaishakhi is less, why Khaleda Zia is in jail, and so on and so forth. When Moti remembers that his (Anwar's) wife's killer is sitting in front of him and eating tea and talking, but Anwar doesn't know anything; thinking about this strange world, he feels mercy for Anwar.



A little away from Moti's bench, one dog faces north and the other faces south "paired" or engaged in mating. Although this is a thing of extreme enjoyment for the people living a varied life in the bazaar, Moti is extremely annoyed; he threw a cup of smoked hot red tea from the cup on the dog near him. One dog escapes, but the furry body of another's, reddened with fur, burnt for hot tea, walks away and his "KuiKui" howls fill the air. It's as if the cry of defeat in a temporary happy relation is floating around. People in the market, including Anwar, may enjoy it too; they smile and enjoy the thing with joy.



Moti gets a demonic pleasure as well as a demonic annoyance and then sitting on the bench of Anwar's shop in Uttarkanda Bazaar of the village and throwing away some ashes of the bidi, Moti Mia remembers that a year ago, he had a love affair with Anwar's wife Shefali or a deception it was; He took one last pull on the bidi and frowned, muttering, "Damn fellow dogs...."









