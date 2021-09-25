

Adolescence: When does adolescence come to adolescents

According to the latest data from UNICEF, the total population of Bangladesh is 36 million 10 to 19 year olds. Those are 22 per cent of the total population of this country.

However, the protection of their physical and mental health is still neglected in Bangladesh.

Experts say that in this situation, the family as well as other social institutions including educational institutions have to play a tactical role.

Physical changes:

According to the World Health Organization, adolescence is the period between the ages of 10 and 19. Adolescence can come at any time. It is basically the stage between adolescence and youth.

In many cases, puberty can last beyond 19 years. Which depends on different countries, culture, environment, health, eating habits, lifestyle.

According to doctors, puberty in girls starts a little earlier than in boys. Basically it can happen any time between 10 to 13 years.

On the other hand, in the case of boys, puberty comes between the ages of 11 to 15 years.

At this age, the height of girls increases. Different parts of the body are swollen. Hair grows on the arms and genitals. Menstruation begins.

Similarly, in the case of boys, their body height increases rapidly during this time, the tone of voice becomes heavier, the shoulders become wider, and the muscles are well-formed. Beards and mustaches grow on the face as well as hair grows on various parts of the body, especially on the chest, arms and genitals. The boys sweat a little more at this point.

During this time of puberty, both boys and girls begin to develop fertility, so they are attracted to the opposite sex.

Boys often ejaculate during sleep. Which is not unusual. It is a sign of puberty.

Emotional change:

From this time of adolescence, boys and girls begin to develop self-identity, said Dr. psychiatrist. Belt government.

Introduction is what is meant here, creating its own decision-making space. What he likes and dislikes, what he wants. Besides, he developed his own vision about his life, society, culture and religion. And they make their debut at this stage of life as fully independent people.

He told BBC Bangla, "As a child, they used to think and act as their parents did. But during adolescence, they began to think independently. They decide for themselves what to wear, what to eat and who to mix with. It may be different. Because of this or their distance from the mother. A concept of good and evil is created, although it can not be called very mature. "

At this time of growing up, these boys and girls have to go through a big mental break-up.

At this time, there is a predominance of emotions due to hormonal reasons. Mood swings or mood swings very fast.

Feelings like joy, anger, sadness are seen in intense levels. If you rejoice today, you will feel depressed another day.

Miss Sarkar thinks that the vitality of this age plays a big role in the development of inner creativity.

It is necessary to support the development of creativity during adolescence.

What should be the role of the family?

Adolescent boys and girls are very curious and are often at risk of being misled, addicted to drugs, taking unwanted risks, or engaging in subcultures. In that case, starting from family, educational institutions, various social organizations have to play a conscious role.

Again, at this age, independent self-identity develops, they are very sensitive to everything.

So the family has to play a tactical role to keep them on the right track, he said.

"At this age, boys and girls are more influenced by their friends than their parents. Many can't accept their parents' obstacles, they get angry. It's hard for parents to take these things. But they can't lose their patience. . "

In this case, it is not possible to engage in an argument with the child or take them on in any way. Besides, Miss Sarkar thinks that it is not possible to speak in a small way.

"It doesn't mean that they have to accept what they say. It's about respecting the child's likes and dislikes. Explaining the difference between good and evil so that their self-esteem is not hurt."

Miss Sarkar also called on boys and girls at this age to respect their privacy.

"Children have to be let go little by little. They can't be controlled like children. Checking her bag, checking her mobile, opening her diary can't be done. Negative comments about friends can't be made. But what they are doing, who they are mixing with is different. We have to supervise. Otherwise, they will lose the place of trust and confidence in their parents. "

Experts believe that it is important to stay clean during adolescence, eat nutritious food and have knowledge about reproductive system infections and sexually transmitted diseases.

According to UNICEF, most boys and girls in Bangladesh suffer from malnutrition during adolescence. Because most families are not aware of health care.

Therefore, nutritionists recommend that both boys and girls eat foods rich in protein, calcium, carbohydrates, zinc, iodine, and iron, such as vegetables, fruits, pulses, eggs, milk, fish, and meat.

Apart from being involved in creative work, they also emphasized on regular sports and exercise. BBC BANGLE









