Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

This Week

Anjan’s Autumn Festival

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Life & Style Desk

Anjan’s Autumn Festival

Anjan’s Autumn Festival

With the slogan 'Different dimensions in festivals and every day', country's leading fashion house Anjan's has come up with a new design for Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus. Sixth to tenth, a five-day joy that marks the festival. And the festive attire is always elegant and different from others. So to make this joyous festival more colorful, Anjan's has come up with a variety of outfits in a variety of designs and patterns. There gorgeous work sarees, salwar kameez, punjabi, ladies fatwa, kurta and tops. There are also different types of colorful clothes for the little ones. Thinking about comfort, cotton, linen cotton, georgette, silk, endisilk, endictton and other new types of weaving designs were chosen. In addition to clothing, there are different types of jewelry and home textiles.
Those dresses of Puja festival will available at all branches of Anjan's and it's online platform.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How stress affects our body and health
Anjan’s Autumn Festival
Recipes
Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look
Saree, an ageless wear of Bangali women
Recipes
Festa Italia extended at Radisson Blu Dhaka
Jumbo Pretzel @ Renaissance Dhaka


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft