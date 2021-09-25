

Anjan’s Autumn Festival

With the slogan 'Different dimensions in festivals and every day', country's leading fashion house Anjan's has come up with a new design for Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus. Sixth to tenth, a five-day joy that marks the festival. And the festive attire is always elegant and different from others. So to make this joyous festival more colorful, Anjan's has come up with a variety of outfits in a variety of designs and patterns. There gorgeous work sarees, salwar kameez, punjabi, ladies fatwa, kurta and tops. There are also different types of colorful clothes for the little ones. Thinking about comfort, cotton, linen cotton, georgette, silk, endisilk, endictton and other new types of weaving designs were chosen. In addition to clothing, there are different types of jewelry and home textiles.Those dresses of Puja festival will available at all branches of Anjan's and it's online platform.