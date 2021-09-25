

Recipes

Ingredients:

Potato --2 Pcs

Pointed Gourd/ Potol (Peeled and cured)-- 4-6

Poppy Seed Paste--4 tbsp

Mustard Paste--2 tbsp

Mustard Oil--2-3 tbsp

Turmeric Powder--1 tsp

Chili Powder--1/2 tsp

Green Chili--2 pcs

Salt as per taste

Water--1 cup

Method:

1. First peel off the skin of the pointed gourd and snip off both the ends. Cut each one half lengthwise.

2. Peel off the potatoes and cut in medium wedges.

3. Heat mustard oil in a wok. When the oil becomes very hot and starts to smoke, add the potatoes and pointed gourds.

4. Sprinkle salt and turmeric powder and on medium flame slightly fry them for few minutes until only slightly browned.

5. Now add rest of the ingredients except chilies. Thoroughly mix with the potato and the potol.

6. Stir it for another 04-05 minutes on medium to low flame.

7. Then add water, give a nice stir and cover with a lid.

8. Cook until the potato and gourds pieces cook till medium tender.

9. Uncover and increase the flame, taste the seasoning, add salt if needed and adjust the gravy, increasing the flame slightly as necessary to reduce water.

10. Add the green chili (you may add the green chili at first also) and sprinkle one teaspoon of mustard oil on the top of the curry.

11. Turn off the flame and serve with steaming hot rice.





Recipes

Ingredients:

Oil - 2 tbsp

Onion - 1 (around 0.75 lbs)

Ginger Garlic Paste - 1 1/2 tbsp

Tomato - 0.25 lbs

Turmeric Powder- 1/4 tsp

Chili Powder- 1 tbsp

Coriander Powder- 1/2 tbsp

Cumin Powder- 1 tsp

Mixed Vegetables- 18 oz.(1 1/8 lbs)

Heavy Cream- 1/4 cup + 1/8 cup

KasooriMethi- 1 1/2 tbsp

Salt- to taste

Water- 1/2 cup + 4tbsp

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a pan and add the sliced onions.

2. Saute the onions until they are transparent.

3. Add the ginger garlic paste and saute for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and saute for 3-4 minutes.

5. In a small bowl, mix the chilly powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and cumin powder with 4 tbsp of water.

6. Add the powder paste to the sauteed onions and continue to saute for 5-10 minutes in a medium heat.

7. Add the mixed vegetables and salt to the pan and mix well to coat the masalas. I used frozen vegetables that had vegetables like peas, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, green beans, red pepper and Baby Lima Beans. You could use any vegetables of your choice.

8. Add the remaining water and let it cook. Add more water, if needed to cook the vegetables.

9. Once the vegetables are cooked, add the cream and cook for 3-4 minutes in a medium heat.

10. Turn off the stove and crush the kasoorimethi with your hands and add to the curry.





