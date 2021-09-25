Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sk Mursalin Farabi

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Durga Puja is one of the biggest religious festivals for Bengali Hindus around the world and it is celebrated with style and much fanfare. Durga Puja is a ten day and nine-night festival (as per Hindu calendar) which fits in autumn.
Children are a very important part of this festival; they wear colourful clothes for the festival. Everybody buys new clothes for the puja. Well off parents buy their kids more sets of new dresses while the lesser privileged has to be content with a single.
The rituals of 10 day long Durga Puja ends with its last four days in a more jubilant mood.
Children look adorable in everything they wear, especially ethnic get-up. Clothes with contemporary prints, solid colours, and floral touch are trend of this time. Besides, intricately embroidered tops with a tulle skirt embellished with beads draw special attraction. In addition to kamar bandh, bangles, and ethnic jewellery brings back real traditional look. Little boys are found dressed in a kurta pajama set with jacket or dhoti.  
Children mostly wear clothes matching wearing of their parents. The boys wear dhoti and Panjabi like their father.
Renowned fashion houses--Rang Bangladesh,
 Bishwa Rang, Anjan's, Kay Kraft, Deshi Dosh , Aarong, Le Reve, introduce new and exotic collections every year. These fashion houses lay special emphasis on ensuring the most quality and time befitting clothes and accessories.
So when the children look good, the children and also the grownups are happy, so they can enjoy the festival more.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How stress affects our body and health
Anjan’s Autumn Festival
Recipes
Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look
Saree, an ageless wear of Bangali women
Recipes
Festa Italia extended at Radisson Blu Dhaka
Jumbo Pretzel @ Renaissance Dhaka


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft