Durga Puja finds kids in ethnic look

Children are a very important part of this festival; they wear colourful clothes for the festival. Everybody buys new clothes for the puja. Well off parents buy their kids more sets of new dresses while the lesser privileged has to be content with a single.

The rituals of 10 day long Durga Puja ends with its last four days in a more jubilant mood.

Children look adorable in everything they wear, especially ethnic get-up. Clothes with contemporary prints, solid colours, and floral touch are trend of this time. Besides, intricately embroidered tops with a tulle skirt embellished with beads draw special attraction. In addition to kamar bandh, bangles, and ethnic jewellery brings back real traditional look. Little boys are found dressed in a kurta pajama set with jacket or dhoti.

Children mostly wear clothes matching wearing of their parents. The boys wear dhoti and Panjabi like their father.

Renowned fashion houses--Rang Bangladesh,

Bishwa Rang, Anjan's, Kay Kraft, Deshi Dosh , Aarong, Le Reve, introduce new and exotic collections every year. These fashion houses lay special emphasis on ensuring the most quality and time befitting clothes and accessories.

So when the children look good, the children and also the grownups are happy, so they can enjoy the festival more.









