Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

210 underworld newspapers to be shut down: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said that a list has been made to shut down 210 newspapers, these are sometimes printed, but no one knows where they are printed from.
He came up with the announcement while speaking at the bi-annual general meeting of Rajshahi Division Journalist Association at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of Jatiya Press Club.
The Information Minister said that with the rapid development of the media, some underworld papers have also been created. That is the reality. Someone is using media for their own interest. Someone is using it for business purposes. Again, there are many, they are simultaneously owner of the newspaper, the editor and the reporter.
He said those who are good media are now facing challenges. They are not run in the interest of business, they are run in the interest of the state and the people.
General Secretary of Bangladesh Workers Party Fazle Hossain Badsha, Organizing Secretary of Awami League SM Kamal Hossain, and General Secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu were present as special guests at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran says ‘serious progress’ in talks with Saudi
Serious dust pollution creates nuisance and poses health hazard
210 underworld newspapers to be shut down: Hasan Mahmud
Mia Seppo hails BD’s effort to contain corona pandemic
Jhumon gets bail for one year in DSA case
ACC summons nine SBAC officials
254 more infected with dengue in 24 hrs
SC upholds HC order to probe wealth, bank accounts of Pir


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft