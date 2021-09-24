210 underworld newspapers to be shut down: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said that a list has been made to shut down 210 newspapers, these are sometimes printed, but no one knows where they are printed from.

He came up with the announcement while speaking at the bi-annual general meeting of Rajshahi Division Journalist Association at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of Jatiya Press Club.

The Information Minister said that with the rapid development of the media, some underworld papers have also been created. That is the reality. Someone is using media for their own interest. Someone is using it for business purposes. Again, there are many, they are simultaneously owner of the newspaper, the editor and the reporter.

He said those who are good media are now facing challenges. They are not run in the interest of business, they are run in the interest of the state and the people.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Workers Party Fazle Hossain Badsha, Organizing Secretary of Awami League SM Kamal Hossain, and General Secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu were present as special guests at the meeting.





