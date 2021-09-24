Jhumon gets bail for one year in DSA case

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted one year bail to Jhumon Das, who was arrested in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) on charges of criticising Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque on a Facebook post

In the order, the HC however said, Jhumon cannot leave of his district Sunamganj without the trial court's permission.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol granted the bail following a petition filed by Jhumon's mother Nibha Rani Das seeking his bail.

Jhumon's mother prayed for bail in the HC on

September 19 after the Sunamganj district and sessions judge rejected his bail prayer on August 9.

Lawyers Tabarak Hossain, Subrata Chowdhury, Nahid Sultana Juthi and Ashraf Ali appeared for the petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman represented the State.

Jhumon's lawyer ZI Khan Panna said though we wanted an unconditional bail, but happy now because the HC granted him one-year conditional bail.

There was no legal bar for his client to be released from the Sunamganj prison, he said.

On March 15, Hefazat-e-Islam held a rally in Sunamganj's Dirai upazila, where its former chief Junaid Babunagari and the then joint secretary general Manunul Haque preached.

The same day, 25-year-old Jhumon said in a Facebook post that Mamun's speech would disrupt the communal harmony.

Hefazat supporters marched the area the next day, accusing Jhumon of hurting religious sentiments, when police detained the Hindu man to calm the Islamists.

On March 17, the supporters of the Hefazat group attacked and looted homes of Hindus at Noagaon Village in Shalla Upazila. The attackers vandalized at least 90 homes before a huge number of law enforcers from Shalla and Dirai police stations took the situation under control.

The same day police formally arrested Jhumon under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before producing him in court, which sent him to jail.

On March 22, police started a case under the Digital Security Act case and formally showed him in the case the next day.







