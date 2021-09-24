ACC summons nine SBAC officials

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday summoned nine former officials of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited (SBAC) including former managing director Md Rafiqul Islam for interrogation as part of investigation against its former chairman SM Amzad Hossain.

The eight other officials are deputy managing director Md Shawkat Ali, senior executive vice president Md Mamunur Rashid Molla, former first VPs Md Ziaul Latif and Md Manjurul Alam, VP SM Iqbal Mehedi, senior officer Bidyut Kumar Mandal, and management trainee officer Tapu Kumar Saha.

Investigating Officer Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, Deputy Director of the ACC, asked them to appear on September 26 at its Segunbagicha headquarter.

The anti-graft watchdog body would record their statement after they present on the scheduled date.

SM Amzad resigned on Tuesday citing illness amid the investigation launched on August 19 for allegedly embezzling money from the bank.

According to ACC, the chairman of the bank embezzled huge amount of money of the depositors by opening various companies at home and abroad using the Khulna and Katakhali branches of the

bank under the guise of import-export and loan.

The ACC has decided to probe into allegations of committing offenses under Section 2 (s) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012, including embezzling large sums of money from depositors.





