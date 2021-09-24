Video
254 more infected with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Staff Correspondent

Some 254 more people infected with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of them, 197 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 57 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 16,705 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 23. Among them, a total of 15,597 patients have returned home after
recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country are 1049. Of them, 836 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 213 outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 59 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 13 in September so far.
Among the deaths, 54 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram division and Khulna
division, one in Rajshahi.
Among 16,705 infected, a total of 6,349were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.


