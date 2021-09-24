SC upholds HC order to probe wealth, bank accounts of Pir

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a High Court (HC) order that asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the wealth and bank accounts of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif's Pir Dillur Rahman.

Chamber Judge Justice Obaidul Hassan passed no order after hearing a petition filed by Rajarbagh Pir challenging the HC order.

The apex court also sent the petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division and fixed October 24 for further hearing on the petition.

Lawyer MK Rahman appeared for Rajarbagh Pir's petition while Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir stood for the writ

petitioners.

On September 19, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also

directed the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the police to find out whether any part of Durbar Sharif or Pir's followers is involved in militant activities.

The ACC and CTTC were asked to complete the investigation within 60 days and submit the report before the HC bench.

Following a writ petition filed by eight people harassed by some followers of the Rajarbagh Pir, the HC bench passed the order.

The petitioner alleged that followers of Pir Dillur Rahman are harassing them in different parts of the country by filing fake criminal cases including human trafficking cases against them.

The court, however, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to identify the perpetrators involved in filling the fake cases against the petitioners.

This probe report will also have to be submitted within 60 days.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why appropriate legal action should not be taken against the complainants who filed the criminal cases in different parts of the country against the writ petitioners for harassment and humiliating them.

Earlier, on September 12, the same HC bench had expressed surprise over the filing of 49 fake cases by Rajarbagh Pir syndicate against a person, allegedly for grabbing his land in Dhaka.

While hearing a writ petition filed by Md Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, the victim of the fake 49 cases, seeking necessary orders, the HC bench expressed its surprise.

Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, a Shantinagar resident in Dhaka, filed the writ petition on June 7 this year, challenging the 49 alleged fake cases and sought compensation.

Following his writ petition on June 14, the HC bench asked the police stations and the courts of judicial magistrates to take a photocopy of national identity cards (NID) from the complainant while filing any case against anybody.

The court also asked the Chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to take steps to investigate over filing 49 fake cases against Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan and submit a report in this regard within 60 days.

On August 29, Ratan Krishna Nath, an Additional Police Super, submitted a report to the Additional Police Inspector of CID, stating that all the 49 cases were fake and a syndicate of Rajarbagh Pir filed the cases across the country against the victim on various charges including murder, rape, torture of women, extortion and human trafficking in 13 districts in last 11 years.

According to the court documents, Kanchon's ancestral house is situated just behind the Rajarbagh Dargah Sharif.

After his father's death in 1995, his mother, one brother and a sister became murid (follower) of the Pir.

The Pir took some parts of their land in the name of expanding the Dargah Sharif. But Kanchan and his brother, Dr Kamrul Ahsan Badal, did not agree to give up their part of their ancestral land.

Ekramul was acquitted and exempted in 36 cases and proceedings of the rest are running, the lawyer said.

