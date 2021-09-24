Video
Covid-19 deaths drop to lowest since May

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed the lowest deaths in the last 119 days as 24 more people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 27,337. Some 1,144 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,548,320.
Earlier on 27 May, the country saw 22 deaths within 24 hours.
Besides, 1,653 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.38 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,507,789, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  4.61per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.32 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 808 labs across the country tested 24,820 samples.
Among the deaths, 11 died in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, three each in Khulna and Sylhet and one in Rangpur division.
Among the 24 deceased, 10 were men and 14 women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,539 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,729 were women.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.73 million lives and infected more than 230.39 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 231 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


