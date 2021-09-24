US to give $180m additional aid for  Rohingyas

The United States has announced a $180 million additional support for the humanitarian crisis facing Rohingyas across the globe and for refugees (Rohingya) and affected host communities in Bangladesh.

"Of this funding, nearly $158 million is for programmes inside Bangladesh," said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the United Nations, according to an UN release.

This assistance will save lives, she said, adding that it will provide protection, shelter, food, safe drinking water, health care, and psychosocial support.

"We stand with the Government of Bangladesh and with Rohingyas in working toward the ultimate goal of the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return and reintegration of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced person," said Linda.

It will support disaster preparedness and COVID-19 relief for Rohingyas. And

it will bolster access to education and skills training for Rohingyas in Bangladesh - key for those who wish to pursue repatriation once conditions are suitable, said Ambassador Linda.

Bangladesh and its people have taken on an enormous responsibility in hosting refugees, she said.

While they relentlessly pressure Myanmar's military regime to stop its violence and return to the path to democracy, the international community must examine other durable solutions for Rohingyas, she said.

"In the meantime, we all must give more. If you've already donated, we urge you to increase your commitment. And if you have not made a contribution, now is the time to join us," said Ambassador Linda.

For decades, Rohingyas in Myanmar have faced a campaign of cruelty.

Torture, rape, arson, killings, massacres and ince the coup, the heartbreaking humanitarian situation has grown even more dire, said Linda.

"Nearly 900,000 Rohingya have been forced to take refuge in Bangladesh. We cannot ignore their plight," she added.







