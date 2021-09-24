Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US to give $180m additional aid for  Rohingyas

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States has announced a $180 million additional support for the humanitarian crisis facing Rohingyas across the globe and for refugees (Rohingya) and affected host communities in Bangladesh.
"Of this funding, nearly $158 million is for programmes inside Bangladesh," said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the United Nations, according to an UN release.
 This assistance will save lives, she said, adding that it will provide protection, shelter, food, safe drinking water, health care, and psychosocial support.
 "We stand with the Government of Bangladesh and with Rohingyas in working toward the ultimate goal of the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return and reintegration of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced person," said Linda.
It will support disaster preparedness and COVID-19 relief for Rohingyas. And
it will bolster access to education and skills training for Rohingyas in Bangladesh - key for those who wish to pursue repatriation once conditions are suitable, said Ambassador Linda.
 Bangladesh and its people have taken on an enormous responsibility in hosting refugees, she said.  
 While they relentlessly pressure Myanmar's military regime to stop its violence and return to the path to democracy, the international community must examine other durable solutions for Rohingyas, she said.
 "In the meantime, we all must give more. If you've already donated, we urge you to increase your commitment. And if you have not made a contribution, now is the time to join us," said Ambassador Linda.
 For decades, Rohingyas in Myanmar have faced a campaign of cruelty.
 Torture, rape, arson, killings, massacres and ince the coup, the heartbreaking humanitarian situation has grown even more dire, said Linda.
 "Nearly 900,000 Rohingya have been forced to take refuge in Bangladesh. We cannot ignore their plight," she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran says ‘serious progress’ in talks with Saudi
Serious dust pollution creates nuisance and poses health hazard
210 underworld newspapers to be shut down: Hasan Mahmud
Mia Seppo hails BD’s effort to contain corona pandemic
Jhumon gets bail for one year in DSA case
ACC summons nine SBAC officials
254 more infected with dengue in 24 hrs
SC upholds HC order to probe wealth, bank accounts of Pir


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft