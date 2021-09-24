Video
PM addresses UNGA today

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 404
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York City on September 24 (today).
"The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the country statement at the General Assembly Hall in the UN Headquarters
between 9:00am and 3:00pm local time" a source at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN said on Thursday.
The Prime Minister will present her address in Bangla like the previous years following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who had delivered his historic speech at the UN in Bangla in 1974, sources said.
This year's theme of the general debate is "Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations."
The Prime Minister is expected to place a proposal to solve the Rohingya repatriation crisis and food safety issues.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Washington DC from September 25 to 30 after her participation in the UNGA session and other events in New York.
After wrapping up her USA visit, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave Washington for Dhaka on September 30 and will return home on October 1, with a stopover in Helsinki.


