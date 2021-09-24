Bashundhara Group Director seeks anticipatory bail

Bashundhara Group Managing Director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir has sought anticipatory bail from the High Court (HC) in the case filed on charges of rape and murder of college student Mosarrat Jahan Munia.

Munia's body was recovered on 26 April. Her body was hanging from the ceiling in her Dhaka's Gulshan flat.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol is likely to hold a hearing on the petition on September 29.

The bail petition was put on the cause list of the bench for a hearing on Thursday.

According to the lawyer, Sayem Sobhan Anvir has to appear in person before the bench concerned during the hearing.

Lawyer Hassan Imam filed the bail petition recently with the HC seeking bail for the Bashundhara MD.

The victim's elder sister Nusrat Jahan filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 against eight people including Sayem Sobhan Anvir on 6 September.

The other accused are Anvir's father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Anvir's mother Afroza Begum, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, Model Faria Mahbub Piasha and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that they threatened Munia to leave Dhaka or they would kill her.

After the initial hearing, the tribunal's judge Mafroza Parveen directed the officer-in-charge of the Gulshan police to treat the complaint as a first information report and send the case to the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for taking a step to probe the complaint.

Nusrat in the case statement named Sayem as the prime accused of raping and murdering the victim.