Home rush sparked spurt in Aedes mosquitos in capital: Minister

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam said, "Dengue outbreak has increased this year as compared to last year as the city dwellers left for their village homes living their Dhaka residences unattended during the long lockdown and Eid holidays.

Tazul Islam has made the statement while speaking at the concluding workshop project title, 'EU Support to Health and Nutrition to the Poor in Urban Bangladesh' at a hotel in the capital on Thursday.

LGRD Minister said, "The incidence of dengue is high due to intermittent rains from May to October. In this year, during this period many people have left their homes and moved to their villages due to lockdown and the long Eid holidays. That is why, the Aedes mosquito has increased due to the accumulation of water in the abandoned area of the building under construction as the construction workers are on leave," he added.

"The mayor and councillor of the city corporation are working closely with the people. Spraying is being done regularly in the morning and afternoon. Different awareness programmes are going on about how Aedes mosquito larvae can be destroyed. I hope the Aedes mosquito infestation will reach a tolerant level within a month," Tajul Islam also said.

Referring to the dengue as a global challenge, Tajul Islam said, "Not only Bangladesh is facing this challenge, but also many countries in the world, are facing this dengue outbreak. The experience of all the countries that have succeeded in tackling dengue and our concerted efforts will make it possible to meet this challenge."

Md Tajul Islam said that according to the World Health Organization, between 100 million and 400 million people are infected with dengue every year and more than seven million people die.

He claimed that, his Ministry brought dengue under control in 2020, even though it took a serious turn in our country in 2019.

Earlier, in a keynote address, the LGRD Minister said, "The government is working to strengthen the municipalities. In the next two years, the municipalities will be able to overcome their crisis.







