Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Home rush sparked spurt in Aedes mosquitos in capital: Minister

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent 

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam said, "Dengue outbreak has increased this year as compared to last year as the city dwellers left for their village homes living their Dhaka residences unattended during the long lockdown and Eid holidays.
Tazul Islam has made the statement while speaking at the concluding workshop project title, 'EU Support to Health and Nutrition to the Poor in Urban Bangladesh' at a hotel in the capital on Thursday.
LGRD Minister said, "The incidence of dengue is high due to intermittent rains from May to October. In this year, during this period many people have left their homes and moved to their villages due to lockdown and the long Eid holidays. That is why, the Aedes mosquito has increased due to the accumulation of water in the abandoned area of the building under construction as the construction workers are on leave," he added.
"The mayor and councillor of the city corporation are working closely with the people. Spraying is being done regularly in the morning and afternoon. Different awareness programmes are going on about how Aedes mosquito larvae can be destroyed. I hope the Aedes mosquito infestation will reach a tolerant level within a month," Tajul Islam also said.
Referring to the dengue as a global challenge, Tajul Islam said, "Not only Bangladesh is facing this challenge, but also many countries in the world, are facing this dengue outbreak. The experience of all the countries that have succeeded in tackling dengue and our concerted efforts will make it possible to meet this challenge."
Md Tajul Islam said that according to the World Health Organization, between 100 million and 400 million people are infected with dengue every year and more than seven million people die.
He claimed that, his Ministry brought dengue under control in 2020, even though it took a serious turn in our country in 2019.
Earlier, in a keynote address, the LGRD Minister said, "The government is working to strengthen the municipalities. In the next two years, the municipalities will be able to overcome their crisis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bashundhara Group Director seeks anticipatory bail
Home rush sparked spurt in Aedes mosquitos in capital: Minister
Delay in govt action against fraudulent MLM cos irks HC
DU invites application for Bangabandhu Ph.D scholarship
3 schoolboys among 4 killed in road accidents
One more new pvt univ approved
BNP plotting to make EC controversial before next polls: Quader  
Painting award giving ceremony of AL today


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft