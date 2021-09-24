Video
Friday, 24 September, 2021
City News

BNP rounds off divisional leaders meet

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Staff Correspondent

The BNP has completed its second day of the second phase discussion meeting with five divisional leaders on Wednesday.
The meeting was held at the BNP chairperson's political office at Gulshan in the capital.
In the meeting total 129 BNP leaders were invited, of them 36 from Chittagong division, 23 from Cumilla division, 16 from Mymensingh division, 14 from Sylhet division, 16 from Rangpur division and 20 leaders of the district were invited. Among them 75 leaders were present at the meeting.
In addition BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Begum Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were also present at the meeting.
The other members who joined at the meeting are Abdul Khaleq, Rafiq Sikder, Manjurul Ahsan, Jahangir Alam, Mominul Haque, SM Kamal Uddin Chowdhury, Mostafa Khan Safari, Mahbub Islam, Mahbub Kazi Rafiq, Sheikh Mohammad. Shamim, Khandaker Maruf Hossain, Ekramul Haque Biplob, Sabra, Alauddin Hena, Ziauddin, Salauddin Bhuiyan Shishir and Zillur Rahman.
Besides Sirajul Haque, Rashiduzzaman Millat, Sultan Mahmud Babu, Mahmudul Haque Rubel, Iqbal Hossain, Rafiq, Arifa Jasmine, Rabia Ali, Dr. Anwar Hossain, Motahar Hossain Talukder, Md. Iqbal, Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Shahriar Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Kahere Shamim, Shah Mostafa, Mojibur Rahman, Hasna Akter Sanu, Golam Haider, Kazi Mofizur Rahman, Forkan E Alam, Saching Pru Jerry, Mamunur Rashid Mamun joined at the meeting.  
And Hummam Quader, Dr. Mazharul Islam, Sushil Barua, Bazlul Karim Chowdhury Abed, Moshiur Rahman, Dr. Shahadat Hossain, Shah Alam, Abu Sufian, Namasingh Mahfuzullah Farid, Mortuza Chowdhury Tula, AZM Rezwanuk Haque, Akhtaruzzaman Mia, Bilkis Islam, Saif Ali, Aminul Islam, Mirza Faisal, Farhad Hossain Azad, Hasan Rajib Pradhan, Zahirul Bachchu, Md. Shamsuzzaman Sabu and Gafur Sarkar were also present among others.
The second consecutive meeting of the BNP has started on Tuesday. Earlier, in the first phase, a series of meetings of the party's central leaders were held on September 14, 15 and 16. A total of 26 leaders were present at the three-day meetings, out of which 118 discussed the current situation of politics of the country.


