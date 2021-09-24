Video
Home City News

Renu Murder

Trial of two minors to begin in children court on Nov 8

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against two minors accused in a case filed over the killing of Taslima Begum Renu in a mob beating in North Badda area in the capital in 2019.
Judge Kamrun Nahar of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 of Dhaka framed charges against the two minors Jafar and Wasim and fixed November 8 to begin the trial.
Earlier on April 1, Dhaka 6th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Fatima Imrose Konika indicted 13 adults accused in the case.
Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Abdul Haque, investigating officer of the case, submitted charge sheet against a total of 15 accused on September 20 in 2020.
Renu, 40, a single mother of two, was brutally beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter, in front of North Badda Govt Primary School on July 20 in 2019.
It was later learned that Renu had gone there to obtain information regarding admitting her daughter Tahsin Tuba, 4, to the school.






