JL, BCL to provide legal support to Jhumon Das for his release  

Two associate bodies of ruling Awami League (AL)-Juba League and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)- stood beside Jhumon Das of Sunamganj's Shalla upazila to provide necessary legal support.

Jhumon Das has been in jail for over six months in a Digital Security Act (DSA) case filed on charges of posting defamatory remarks about then Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque on his Facebook wall.

On request of Legal Aid Cell of BCL Adv Nahida Sultana Juthi, wife of Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, decided to move for Jhumon Das.

Since Jhumon's arrest, various political, social and rights organisations have been demanding his release from jail.

Jhumon Das's wife along with their one-year-old child joined different programmes organised by various organisations in the city, demanding his release.

He filed bail petitions in the trial court seven times and filed a bail petition in the High Court. Following the rejection of bail pleas multiple times, he filed a fresh plea seeking bail from the High court, according to the petitioner Jhumon Das' lawyer.

Considering the matter, BCL's Legal Aid Cell coordinator and Law Affairs Secretary of central BCL Fuad Hossain Shahadat recently requested Adv Nahida Sultana Juthi, former Treasurer of the Supreme Court Bar Association, to stand for Jhumon Das in the High Court.

On last Tuesday, lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi, ZI Khan Panna and Md Ashraf Ali moved for the petitioner and Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman represented the State. The virtual bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol set the date after hearing Jhumon Das's bail petition.

Jhumon Das was arrested in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) and the case was filed with Shalla Police Station in Sunamganj district.

On March 17, miscreants carried out an attack on the houses of the minority people at Noagaon village in Shalla upazila over his Facebook post.









