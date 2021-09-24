Video
Friday, 24 September, 2021
One killed in city road crash

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Monir Hossain, 44, a driver by profession, was killed as an unknown vehicle hit him in Hatirjheel police station area here on Thursday afternoon, police and hospital sources said.
Confirming the matter, inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost told BSS that the victim was brought to the hospital with fatal injuries after the accident occurred at 1.45 pm.
"Doctors declared him dead at 2.15 pm. The body was sent to hospital morgue," said a hospital source.
Police found two mobile phones and a driving license in his pockets. According to the license, hailed from Lokmota village under Shahrasti police station of Chandpur district, the deceased was a driver by a profession and his father's name was Hazil Uddin.     BSS


