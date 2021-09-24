Video
Friday, 24 September, 2021
City News

Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 348
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said, they are fighting against dengue by tackling propaganda, anti-politics and conspiracies of some opportunist groups.
Taposh said this while talking to reporters after inaugurating a waste transfer center in New Market area of the capital on Wednesday.
DSCC Mayor said, in the midst of much propaganda, anti-politics, and conspiracies of various vested interests, our 1,050 mosquito exterminators, councilors, regional executive officers, mosquito branch officers are working relentlessly. As a result, we have been able to reduce the number of dengue patients to 10 per cent compared to 2019.
Taposh said, "The statistics of 2019 show, more than 52,000 people were infected with dengue in August alone. In September it was over 16 thousand. In July, it was over 16 thousand. According to government statistics, more than 155,000 people were infected with dengue in 2019." "But now, because of our relentless united efforts, still we have been able to keep the number of dengue patients to 15,000," he added.
"We have achieved this success by destroying the dengue sources and destroying the larvae by applying adequate pesticides. It has proved our formulated action plan against dengue has been scientifically justified," he added.
Highlighting the current dengue situation, the mayor said, "There is no chance for the mosquito situation to worsen. In July, when the situation was getting worse, we started combing operation. The people of Dhaka have benefited from it. I hope Dhaka will be dengue free very soon."
Regarding the city's waste management, the mayor said there were only 24 waste transfer centers in the last 45 years. We have already built 12 more. Today I inaugurated a waste transfer center in Ward No. 18 in New Market. Through this, construction of our waste transfer centers was completed in 36 out of 75 wards.
 Mayor Taposh said, "We are hopeful that within this year, it will be possible to set up new waste transfer centers in all the 75 wards of DSCC area.


