Is a third wave imminent?

Will a third wave of the novel Coronavirus hit Bangladesh anytime soon? How serious it would be if it really comes and how long will it continue - these questions are not impertinent as the third wave is casting angry glance in India, our closest next-door neighbour.



However, experts are apprehensive of a possible third wave attack in India anytime soon and its impact on Bangladesh cannot be ruled out. Rather, in the context of second wave, we find due rationales in their words. Bangladesh shares a porous border with India. When the second wave attacked India - despite our border authorities' all-out efforts to seal the shared border in late April to deter the spread - the deadly delta variant silently sneaked in spiking the death rate to a triple digit.



Given that the virus spares no one and can affect both older adults and youngsters, vaccination is the only way to keep everyone safe. We urge government's health authorities to vaccinate maximum number of people within the shortest possible time. That said -despite the countrywide mass vaccination programme running at full speed, we have no room for complacency. And we need to keep in mind that it cost many lives to bring down the infection rate to current 9.82 percent from 29.97 percent in August 1.



According to local and international experts, cluster transmission in different areas, relaxing of guard by the government, public apathy to wear masks and health guidelines, and reopening of educational institutions can heighten the risks of a possible third wave. Most importantly, in the face of a potential threat of a third wave, with schools resumed across the country, our children might be exposed to serious virus vulnerability.



Disappointingly enough, city-dwellers have indulged crowding in shopping malls, market places combined with indiscriminate flouting of health guidelines. Maintaining social distance is noticeably missing. We don't know how many more lives will have to be spent to work sense of restraint among people. While the Coronavirus have continued to mutate and proved unpredictable in recent times, the only way to ensure safety is through mass vaccination and by following the COVID rules.



News has already broken that corona trend in USA and China is further mounting with resumption of schools. If we fail to follow strict health protocols in schools it will bring about a disaster. We urge the authority concerned to keep a sharp eye on the situation in India so that it can take effective measures right on time. Although numbers of COVID cases have dropped down, it does not mean that the pandemic is over.



Not to forget that the virus has come to stay with us for an indefinite period in multiple mutations, not as a friend but as a silent invisible killer.