Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:37 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop wasting natural gas

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

Dear Sir
People of Dhaka city are completely dependent on natural gas for cooking. But sadly, the people of this city are not using their natural resources properly. They keep the gas stoves on for hours in order to not using a stick of a match packet.

The people of Dhaka city enjoy the opportunity to use unspecified gas in exchange for a certain amount of money every month. So they are not careful about the limited resource. Bangladesh currently has about 10 trillion cubic feet of gas, which is expected to last for the next 10-12 years. This is a matter of great concern for the people of the city. Considering this, the government has started importing gas from abroad. But the common people living in Dhaka are constantly wasting natural resources.

Since natural gas is a non-renewable resource of energy, the government should take proper initiative to prevent its wastage as soon as possible.

Rukaiya Mahzabin
Student, Jagannath University



