

New strategy in Taliban politics



With heavily updated weaponry they have also brought about a strategical change in their Politics.Many are referring this Taliban as 'The new Taliban '.Though they changed their political strategy, their aim of establishing an Islamic country following Shariah law is intact.But this time they are behaving more moderately.



The reason behind this can be said Taliban's bitter experience of political failure during their last time in power.Last time when they were in power it was the year 2001(1996-2001). In the 80s,in the face of Soviet aggression, the Mujahedins got together and declared Jihad against the Soviet Russia.



After Soviet Russia's sad departure from Afghanistan the Mujahedins had to face the new Soviet controlled puppet government. After the defeat of puppet regime the Mujahedins started to fight among themselves over powerwhich soon turned into a civil war and different powerful warlords used to occupy different parts of the city.



At that time terror, disappearances,murder, banditry all were very common in Afghanistan. Even ex mujahedin and tribal leaders who were neutral in taking warlords sides were publicly humiliated by the associates of the warlords. Due to longtime war, Afghan population were already in severe sufferings. In such a situation, their problems were multiplied due to the warlords.



At the same time the Taliban also rose to stop these warlords. As the population was already affected because of these warlords they also supported Taliban. As a result the Taliban found themself successful immediately.After Taliban rose to power, they quickly found themselves in several problems home and abroad.



The Taliban was alone in the international community because of their hardline extremist policy.Only Saudia Arabia, Pakistan and UAE gave Taliban recognition.



Due to Taliban's failure in acquiring recognition from all over the world even after remaining in power for five years it was easy for the USA to deploy troops in Afghanistan after 9/11. This US invasion took the lives of 2-3 lakh Afghan population and those who lost their livelihood is uncountable.



But in the face of US aggression in 2001, they all abandoned the side of Taliban. However relations between Saudia Arabia and Taliban already deteriorated before 2000 as Mullah Omar refused to hand over Bin laden to Saudia Arabia. It is notable that Saudia Arabia and Pakistan played an important role behind Taliban's victory over the warlords.Their intelligence agencies played an important part in the proxy war alongside Taliban.



There are many reasons behind Taliban's bad relations with other countries.The fraction of interests and different views towards the society is the main problem between Taliban and others.First Taliban had a very restrictive view towards women.



After gaining power in 1996 they restricted all kinds of education and jobs for girls. Before Taliban emerged in power, almost 70% of Afghan school teachers were women.Among the doctors and students almost 50% were women .



Taliban also banned missions of International humanitarian organisations which they thought were importing western ideologies.For the war torn Afghanistan humanitarian aids were badly needed. But for these kinds of restriction it was impossible for humanitarian workers to supply aid throughout the country.



Another important political fault of Taliban was demolition of the 1500 year old famous Buddha statues in Bemiyan.Because of the demolition of the statutes Taliban faced worldly rage throughout the world.The statues were politically so important for Taliban and religiously important for Buddhist countries that even PM of Japan personally came to talk with Taliban requesting not to destroy the statues.



As a result of the demolition China backed itself from giving recognition to the Taliban government.Taliban badly needed that recognition from a powerful country like China.



Moreover at the same time Taliban was facing problem with USA for harbouring Al Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden. Previously Osama Bin Laden had declared Jihad against USA. Saudia Arabia requested Taliban to handover Osama Bin Laden. But Mullah Omar refused. As a result relations between Saudia Arabia and Taliban deteriorated dramatically.



Moreover because of harbouring Al Qaeda, countries like Russia, China, and India were fearing rise of separatist movement in their countries.Al Qaeda was already in open Jihad against Europe and America. Taliban and it's harbouring of Al Qaeda had become a common headache for these countries.



As a result of all this, everyone whose interest was hampered was unhappy with the Taliban. And at the end when 9/11 occurred USA seized the opportunity and took the step of destroying Taliban and Al Qaeda for forever. Taliban has gained experience from these kinds of political failure during their last time in power. As a result, this time they are behaving more moderately.



Though last time Taliban didn't pay heed to the importance of making friends in the international society, this time they are very careful about this.Taliban's bilateral talks with foreign governments like China,Pakistan, Russia,Qatar, Iran,Turkey gives direction to this opinion.









Currently Taliban and Afghanistan is one of the most discussed topic in World politics.The Taliban started their journey with just two Russian made motorcycles.They used to refer one of the motorbike as 'The tank of Islam'. In course of times, they now have piles of heavy weapons including helicopters, fighter planes, armored vehicles etc.With heavily updated weaponry they have also brought about a strategical change in their Politics.Many are referring this Taliban as 'The new Taliban '.Though they changed their political strategy, their aim of establishing an Islamic country following Shariah law is intact.But this time they are behaving more moderately.The reason behind this can be said Taliban's bitter experience of political failure during their last time in power.Last time when they were in power it was the year 2001(1996-2001). In the 80s,in the face of Soviet aggression, the Mujahedins got together and declared Jihad against the Soviet Russia.After Soviet Russia's sad departure from Afghanistan the Mujahedins had to face the new Soviet controlled puppet government. After the defeat of puppet regime the Mujahedins started to fight among themselves over powerwhich soon turned into a civil war and different powerful warlords used to occupy different parts of the city.At that time terror, disappearances,murder, banditry all were very common in Afghanistan. Even ex mujahedin and tribal leaders who were neutral in taking warlords sides were publicly humiliated by the associates of the warlords. Due to longtime war, Afghan population were already in severe sufferings. In such a situation, their problems were multiplied due to the warlords.At the same time the Taliban also rose to stop these warlords. As the population was already affected because of these warlords they also supported Taliban. As a result the Taliban found themself successful immediately.After Taliban rose to power, they quickly found themselves in several problems home and abroad.The Taliban was alone in the international community because of their hardline extremist policy.Only Saudia Arabia, Pakistan and UAE gave Taliban recognition.Due to Taliban's failure in acquiring recognition from all over the world even after remaining in power for five years it was easy for the USA to deploy troops in Afghanistan after 9/11. This US invasion took the lives of 2-3 lakh Afghan population and those who lost their livelihood is uncountable.But in the face of US aggression in 2001, they all abandoned the side of Taliban. However relations between Saudia Arabia and Taliban already deteriorated before 2000 as Mullah Omar refused to hand over Bin laden to Saudia Arabia. It is notable that Saudia Arabia and Pakistan played an important role behind Taliban's victory over the warlords.Their intelligence agencies played an important part in the proxy war alongside Taliban.There are many reasons behind Taliban's bad relations with other countries.The fraction of interests and different views towards the society is the main problem between Taliban and others.First Taliban had a very restrictive view towards women.After gaining power in 1996 they restricted all kinds of education and jobs for girls. Before Taliban emerged in power, almost 70% of Afghan school teachers were women.Among the doctors and students almost 50% were women .Taliban also banned missions of International humanitarian organisations which they thought were importing western ideologies.For the war torn Afghanistan humanitarian aids were badly needed. But for these kinds of restriction it was impossible for humanitarian workers to supply aid throughout the country.Another important political fault of Taliban was demolition of the 1500 year old famous Buddha statues in Bemiyan.Because of the demolition of the statutes Taliban faced worldly rage throughout the world.The statues were politically so important for Taliban and religiously important for Buddhist countries that even PM of Japan personally came to talk with Taliban requesting not to destroy the statues.As a result of the demolition China backed itself from giving recognition to the Taliban government.Taliban badly needed that recognition from a powerful country like China.Moreover at the same time Taliban was facing problem with USA for harbouring Al Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden. Previously Osama Bin Laden had declared Jihad against USA. Saudia Arabia requested Taliban to handover Osama Bin Laden. But Mullah Omar refused. As a result relations between Saudia Arabia and Taliban deteriorated dramatically.Moreover because of harbouring Al Qaeda, countries like Russia, China, and India were fearing rise of separatist movement in their countries.Al Qaeda was already in open Jihad against Europe and America. Taliban and it's harbouring of Al Qaeda had become a common headache for these countries.As a result of all this, everyone whose interest was hampered was unhappy with the Taliban. And at the end when 9/11 occurred USA seized the opportunity and took the step of destroying Taliban and Al Qaeda for forever. Taliban has gained experience from these kinds of political failure during their last time in power. As a result, this time they are behaving more moderately.Though last time Taliban didn't pay heed to the importance of making friends in the international society, this time they are very careful about this.Taliban's bilateral talks with foreign governments like China,Pakistan, Russia,Qatar, Iran,Turkey gives direction to this opinion.