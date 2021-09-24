

Tuberculosis cause COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or restrictive lung disease



About tuberculosis (TB): Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly infectious respiratory disease. It is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which settles and grows in the lungs when breathed in. Usually, the lungs get affected by tuberculosis but other parts of the body, like the spine, kidneys and even the brain may get affected. If not treated early, tuberculosis may acquire a serious form and may disseminate to other parts of the body



Association between tuberculosis and respiratory diseases: Patients who have been treated for tuberculosis seem to substantially contribute to the rising numbers of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) worldwide. It is seen that patients who had pulmonary tuberculosis in the past are at a greater risk for developing long-term impairment or weakness of the respiratory system. Sometimes dysfunction after tuberculosis treatment may remain unrecognized for a long time and is associated with a reduced quality of life. However, factors which cause lung impairment after tuberculosis still remain unclear. It is believed that the body's immune response against long-standing inflammation caused by tuberculosis probably plays a dominant role in lung damage.



The process of TB infection: Tuberculosis is a contagious disease which means that the tuberculosis bacteria spread from one person to another. This happens through small, microscopic droplets released into the air when an untreated individual who has an active form of tuberculosis speaks, coughs, sneezes, and spits in proximity with a non-infected individual.



Presence of tuberculosis germs in the body without the presence of sickness or ability to spread due to protection by the immune system is called latent tuberculosis. Majority of the individuals with tuberculosis have latent TB. Even though the bacteria in latent tuberculosis may not be growing, a person can get sick any time.

Effects of TB on the body: Tuberculosis bacteria are countered by the immune cells of the body. In people with a weakened or underdeveloped immune system for example; ailments like HIV/AIDS, patients on chemotherapy, children below five years of age are at a higher risk of developing TB disease. Upon breathing in, the TB bacteria start settling within the lungs and multiply aggressively as the body's immune system is inadequate to fight the bacteria in such cases. TB disease can develop quickly within a period of days or weeks after infecting the immune compromised person.



Seriousness of tuberculosis: TB can cause cough, pain and mucus with blood on coughing in many cases. If not treated early, the disease may progress to complications that can be fatal. It is estimated that roughly one-third or 2.5 billion people across the world may be infected with tuberculosis.



Common risk factors between tuberculosis and COPD: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and tuberculosis share certain common risk factors like personal history of smoking tobacco, low socioeconomic status, compromised immune defence. A person with tuberculosis, especially the elderly have an increased risk for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. However, even though there are other medical conditions like HIV/AIDS, diabetes, cancers etc which increase the risk of acquiring tuberculosis, the causative effect of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on tuberculosis and subsequent death is yet to be established strongly.



Association between restrictive lung diseases and tuberculosis: The healing process within the lung during and after treatment of tuberculosis can cause scarring, in turn, causing the loss of parenchymal tissue (the spongy part of the lung) ultimately leading to restrictive spirometry or restrictive lung disease. The lungs fail to fully expand to their fuller extent in restrictive lung disease, limiting the volume of oxygen inhaled and exhaled in comparison to a person with normal lungs. To compensate for this change and meet the demand of oxygen, the person's rate of breathing often becomes faster. In most of the cases, restrictive lung diseases are progressive in nature, which means they worsen over time. What is the relationship between pulmonary fibrosis and tuberculosis?



Association between tuberculosis and bronchiectasis: In many patients with pulmonary tuberculosis, a complication or sequel called bronchiectasis may be reported. Bronchiectasis is a respiratory condition in which the walls of the air tubes of the lung called bronchi thicken due to long-term inflammation and infection resulting in irreversible dilatation of bronchi due to loss of elasticity of bronchial walls. Male patients with lower body mass index and history of tuberculosis are more likely to have bronchiectasis. The history of severe shortness of breath is longer in case of patients with TB bronchiectasis as compared to patients with TB alone. Sometimes, a more rare case of bronchiectasis known as dry bronchiectasis presents in the form of episodic blood tinged sputum or haemoptysis. Bronchiectasis is more of a microscopic structural diagnosis hence it may not present with very obvious symptoms. Some other causes of bronchiectasis are: bacterial and pneumonia viral infections like measles, pertussis, aspergillosis, congenital cystic fibrosis, secondary to chemotherapy etc.

Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian. Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, India











