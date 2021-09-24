

Family satisfied with Appellate Div for keeping death sentence order

The appeal application by the accused was rejected by a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Sayed Mahmud Hossain on Tuesday.

The accused are Md Miraj Khalifa, son of late Abu Taher Master of Gachhani Village at Banshbaria Union, and Noor Alam Hawlader alias Pochu alias Suman alias Nurul Alam, son of Khorshed Alam of the same village.

Another convict of the murder case was Md Zafar Gazi, son of Noor Hossain of Char Hosnabad Village of the same union. But he died in jail.

Tania was in Class-11 of Dashmia Abdur Rashid Talukdar Government College. On September 20 in 2005, on her way to private tutor from maternal grandfather's house, Tania was kidnapped by the accused. They violated her to death.

In this case police arrested them. Before the court, they gave confessional statement in this connection.

Rapid trial tribunal in Barishal gave the hanging verdict in 2006.

Later high court kept reinstated the death sentence order on February 29 in 2012. But the accused made the appeal against the order.

Tania was the daughter of Mohammad Abu Noman Master of Betagi Sankipur Village of No. 3 Betagi Sankipur Union.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Abu Noman Master said, "We are satisfied with the verdict. We express gratitude at the government and the court."

"I demand quick execution of punishment," he added.

Tania's sick mother Peara Khanom said, "I lost my daughter. I demand quick execution of the order."

Retired teacher (history) of the college ABM Mainuddin Helali said, "Tania was very brilliant, nice and beautiful. She was lucid in etiquette."

"Her death made us deeply shocked. In demand of punishment for the accused, we, the teachers, students and people from all walks of life brought out rally," he added.

"We are satisfied at the Appellate Division for turning down the appeal," he maintained. He also demanded immediate execution of the order.

