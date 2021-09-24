Narail woman gets life term in drug case

NARAIL, Sept 23: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a woman to life term in jail in a drug case.

Narail District and Sessions Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman pronounced the verdict at around 10am.

The lifer is Rikta Parveen, 45, a resident of Laskarpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to serve one more month in jail.

According to the case statement, police recovered 64 bottles of phensedyl and 300 grams of cannabis from Rikita's house in Laskarpur Village on September 6, 2015.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against four people with Narail Sadar Police Station.

Following this, police arrested the four accused.

Later, after taking statements from 16 witnesses, the court sentenced the woman in life term in jail.

The court, however, acquitted three other accused as their guilt was not proven.











