Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:36 PM
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Rangpur, Dinajpur and Sherpur, in three days.
GANGACHARA, RANGPUR: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide b y hanging himself in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Riad Ahmed, 14, was the son of Humayun Ahmed, a resident of Dolapara Village in the upazila sadar. He was an eighth grader at Gangachara Adarsha High School.  
Police and local sources said Riad had been demanding to his parents to buy him an android mobile phone for the last couple of months.
However, his mother bad-mouthed Riad on Thursday morning as he forced them to buy him mobile phone.
As a sequel to it, Riad hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house out of huff with his parents.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Gangachara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Gangachara Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Sushanta Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Birampur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Mohsana, 50, was the wife of Ajmal Hossain, a resident of Binail Village under in the upazila.
Birampur PS OC (Investigation) of Matiar Rahman said Mohsana had been suffering from kidney diseases for long.
She was mentally unstable following the matter.
However, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 2am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Birampur PS in this connection, the OC added.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Razia Khatun, 13, daughter of Abbas Ali, a resident of Khanarpar Village under Rajnagar Union in the upazila. She was sixth grader at Malijhikanda High School in Jhenaigati Upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Razia asked her mother to give her Tk 5 at noon. But her mother refused to give her the money. As a sequel to it, Razia hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house out of huff with her mother.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
An unnatural death case was filed with Nalitabari PS in this connection.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]