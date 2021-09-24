Video
Home Countryside

150 schoolgirls married at Dhoubaura during corona pandemic

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Shahinuzzaman Prince

DHOUBAURA, MYMENSINGH, Sept 23: Over 150 girl students of 21 high schools in Dhoubaura Upazila of the district have been married.
Their marriages were arranged by their parents or guardians amid Covid-19 pandemic, when their schools remained closed.
According to school sources, these early married girls also included JSC and SSC examinees.  
Of Munsirhat Muslim Institute, 28 students have become victims of early marriage. Of them, 25 ones were SSC examinees in 2021 and 2022.
Besides, 20 each of Pourakandulia High School and Goatala High School, 15 ones of Baligaon High School, 12 of Krishnapur High School, 10 each of Khamarbasa High School and Mekiarkanda High School, and six students of Chariakanda High School have been married.
Head Teacher Rafikul Islam Bakul Mia of Pourakandulia High School said, as guardians of remote areas are not so conscious, they have married their girls while they were passing confined time during the school-closing time.
"We have come to know about some affair marriages," he added.
Upazila Woman Affairs Officer Purnima Kabiraj said, if there is any specific information about child marriage, then measures will be taken.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rafikuzzaman said, the matter needs to be investigated. "We came to know some students have been shifted to madrasa," he added.


