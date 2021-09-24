Four to die, five get life term in murder cases in four districts

Separate courts in three days sentenced four people to death and three others including a woman to life-term imprisonment in four murder cases in four districts- Feni, Manikganj, Kushtia and Pabna.

FENI: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life term in jail for killing her husband in 2014.

Feni District and Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa pronounced the verdict.

The condemned convict is Shahnaz Nadia, wife of Kaisar Mahmud, a resident of the district town.

The court also fined her Tk 50,000, and in default, she has to serve one more month in jail.

According to the prosecution, Kaisar Mahmud, a renowned businessman in the district, was killed on April 11, 2014. At that time, he along with his wife Nadia was returning home.

However, the deceased's father Abul Khayer lodged a murder case with Feni Model Police Station (PS).

Investigation officer of the case Alamgir Hossain submitted the chargesheet to the court on October 30, 2015.

After taking statements of 15 witnesses and examining the case records, the judge handed down the verdict on Thursday.

MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life term in jail for killing a farmer in 2014.

Manikganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Utpal Bhattacharya pronounced the verdict at around 3:45pm.

The condemned convict is Azad Hossain, 30, son of Azahar Ali, a resident of Andharmanik Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution, Azad hacked Kali Charan Mandol, 70, son of late Sadhu Charan Mandol of the village, to death following previous enmity.

Locals, later, caught Azad, and handed over him to police.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court on May 24, 2015.

Later, the additional judge handed down the verdict after examining the case records and witnesses.

KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced four men to death and another one to life imprisonment for the 2018 gruesome murder of Kushtia Sadar Sub-Registrar Noor Mohammad Shah.

The condemned convicts are Saidul Islam, 37, Faruk Hossain, 38, Kamal Sheikh, 40 and Mashiul Alam, 40, and Monowar Hossain Dablu, 38.

Of them, Monowar Hossain was sentenced to life term in jail.

Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajul Islam handed down the verdicy after holding them guilty of killing Noor Mohammad Shah.

All the five accused were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced at around 11am.

Among the convicts, Monwar and Saidul were employees at the Kushtia Sadar Sub-Registry office.

According to the prosecution, Noor Mohammad Shah, 50, was hacked to death in his house in Kushtia town on October 8 in 2018. The following day, Kamruzzaman, the brother of the deceased, filed a complaint with Kushtia Model PS against unidentified accused.

Later, police arrested four people in connection with the murder and seized sharp weapons and ropes from their possession. The accused later gave confessional statements in the court.

PABNA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two people to life term of imprisonment for killing a physically-challenged young man in 2008.

Pabna Special District and Sessions Judge Ahsan Tareq handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Zahurul alias Munna, 35, son of Azmat Pramanik of Bajranathpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, and Azad Hossain, 33, son of Abdul Aziz of Balrampur Mahalla.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to serve six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Selim Biswas, 26, son of Azhar Ali of Bajranathpur Mahalla, was hacked to death in Bajranathpur area on June 2. Police recovered his body from an orchard near his house the next day.

Selim's father Azhar Ali filed a case against the unidentified persons with Pabna Sadar PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the two accused.





