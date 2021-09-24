Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a minor boy have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Madaripur and Kurigram, in three days.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A night guard was beaten to death by his co-worker in Bhaluka Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Masud Mia, 35, son of late Sadeq Abbas Mir, a resident of Ganda Village in Kendua Upazila of Netrakona District. He worked as a night guard at Runner Auto Motors Factory in Paragaon Village in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Islam said Masud had an altercation with his co-worker Shishir Sangma, 50, while they were doing their duty at around 12am over trivial matter.

At one stage, Shishir beat him up with a stick, leaving him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued Masud from a ditch and took him to the canteen of the factory.

Later, Masud succumbed to his injuries there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Shishir in this connection, the OC added.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor boy was strangled and another injured following an altercation over playing video game on mobile phone in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Ratan Molla, 8, was the son of Jashim Molla of Charkandi Village under Kadirpur Union in the upazila.

The injured is Sohan, 9, son of Nasir Shikder, a resident of the area.

Police and local sources said Md Mehedi Hasan, 18, came to visit his maternal grandfather Ansu Bepari's house in the village some days back.

Mehedi along with the two children from neighbourhood often played video game on mobile phone.

However, Mehedi had an altercation with Ratan and Sohan following the playing of the game on Tuesday morning.

As a sequel to it, Mehedi took the boys to an abandoned place in Banglabazar Ghat area in the afternoon.

He, later, strangled Ratan and attempted to kill Sohan.

Hearing the scream of the children, locals rushed in and rescued Sohan.

Mehedi managed to flee the scene at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night.

However, police arrested Mehedi in this connection.

The arrested teenager has confessed of killing the minor child during primary interrogation.

Shibchar PS OC Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJIBPUR, KURIGRAM: A man was murdered by his brother-in-law in Rajibpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Shahjamal, 35, son of late Shahid Ali, was a resident of Dakshin Modanerchar Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shahjamal had an altercation with his wife Sharifa as he wanted to sell his powertiller to pay his loan on Monday.

Sharifa informed the matter to her brother Shahidul.

Later, Shahjamal along with the powertiller was going outside the house to sell it on Tuesday afternoon.

At that time, Shahidul tried to stop him.

At one stage, he hit his brother-in-law on the head with a metal, which left him critically injured.

Injured Shahjamal was rushed to Rajibpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to MMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Shahjamal succumbed to his injuries at MMCH while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shahidul went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, police arrested the deceased's wife Sharifa.

Rajibpur PS OC Mozharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case with the PS is underway in this connection.









