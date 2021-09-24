Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three districts

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor boy have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Madaripur and Kurigram, in three days.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A night guard was beaten to death by his co-worker in Bhaluka Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Masud Mia, 35, son of late Sadeq Abbas Mir, a resident of Ganda Village in Kendua Upazila of Netrakona District. He worked as a night guard at Runner Auto Motors Factory in Paragaon Village in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Islam said Masud had an altercation with his co-worker Shishir Sangma, 50, while they were doing their duty at around 12am over trivial matter.
At one stage, Shishir beat him up with a stick, leaving him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued Masud from a ditch and took him to the canteen of the factory.
Later, Masud succumbed to his injuries there.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Shishir in this connection, the OC added.    
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor boy was strangled and another injured following an altercation over playing video game on mobile phone in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Ratan Molla, 8, was the son of Jashim Molla of Charkandi Village under Kadirpur Union in the upazila.
The injured is Sohan, 9, son of Nasir Shikder, a resident of the area.
Police and local sources said Md Mehedi Hasan, 18, came to visit his maternal grandfather Ansu Bepari's house in the village some days back.
Mehedi along with the two children from neighbourhood often played video game on mobile phone.
However, Mehedi had an altercation with Ratan and Sohan following the playing of the game on Tuesday morning.
As a sequel to it, Mehedi took the boys to an abandoned place in Banglabazar Ghat area in the afternoon.
He, later, strangled Ratan and attempted to kill Sohan.
Hearing the scream of the children, locals rushed in and rescued Sohan.
Mehedi managed to flee the scene at that time.
Being informed, police recovered the body at night.
However, police arrested Mehedi in this connection.
The arrested teenager has confessed of killing the minor child during primary interrogation.
Shibchar PS OC Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.     
RAJIBPUR, KURIGRAM: A man was murdered by his brother-in-law in Rajibpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Shahjamal, 35, son of late Shahid Ali, was a resident of Dakshin Modanerchar Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shahjamal had an altercation with his wife Sharifa as he wanted to sell his powertiller to pay his loan on Monday.
Sharifa informed the matter to her brother Shahidul.
Later, Shahjamal along with the powertiller was going outside the house to sell it on Tuesday afternoon.
At that time, Shahidul tried to stop him.
At one stage, he hit his brother-in-law on the head with a metal, which left him critically injured.
Injured Shahjamal was rushed to Rajibpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to MMCH following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, Shahjamal succumbed to his injuries at MMCH while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Shahidul went into hiding soon after the incident.
However, police arrested the deceased's wife Sharifa.
Rajibpur PS OC Mozharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case with the PS is underway in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family satisfied with Appellate Div for keeping death sentence order
Narail woman gets life term in drug case
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Professor MA Matin, MP, visiting the areas affected
150 schoolgirls married at Dhoubaura during corona pandemic
Four to die, five get life term in murder cases in four districts
Three murdered in three districts
Dinajpur District Food Controller SM Saiful Islam


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft