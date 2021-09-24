Dinajpur District Food Controller SM Saiful Islam

Dinajpur District Food Controller SM Saiful Islam, as chief guest, speaking at Rice Grain Value Chain Actors' Meeting on the premises of Setabganj Balapukur Junction RJD Rice Mills in Bochaganj Upazila on Thursday. Mills owner Golam Kibria Johnny presided over the meeting. Bochaganj Upazila Food Controller Md Nurunnabi, Setabganj Food Warehouse In-Charge Divyendu Nath, Harvest Bangladesh Co-ordinator Md Mojibur Rahman and Agriculture Officer of RDRS Bangladesh Dinajpur branch Md Zulkar Nain were also present at the programme. photo: observer