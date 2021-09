LAXMIPUR, Sept 23: Md Siddiq Ullah Master, former teacher of Charsita Government Primary School in Ramgati Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at dawn on Thursday. He was 74.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Jamidarhat area under Charbadam Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.