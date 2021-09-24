Suspected drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 23: A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam.

RAB-7 Commanding Officer Azim Ahmed said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jaliapalong area at around 8:30pm.

Sensing the presence of the team, the drug traders opened fire at RAB, forcing the team to retaliate in self-defence that triggered a gunfight.

Later, the RAB members recovered the bullet-hit body of Jahangir from the scene while others managed to flee the scene.

The team also recovered 10,000 yaba tablets, one pistol and three bullets from the scene, the RAB official added.





