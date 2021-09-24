Covid-19: 10 more people die, 90 more infected in 14 districts

A total of 10 more people died of and 90 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 14 districts- seven districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Manikganj District, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Nine more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city and 45 more have been infected with the virus in seven districts of the division.

One more person died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

The deceased was a resident of Naogaon District.

Some 113 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 45 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in seven districts of the division on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 97,914 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information.

He said no new case of fatality was reported on this day so the death toll stands at 1,658 in the division.

Of the total newly infected people, 14 are in Rajshahi, 10 in Bogura, eight in Sirajganj and Pabna each, three in Joypurhat, and one in Naogaon and Natore districts each.

Among the total infected, 93,699 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus with 60 new recoveries reported during the time, he added.

Earlier, eight more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, two from Naogaon, and one from Kushtia, Natore and Chapainawabganj districts each.

Some 123 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

MANIKGANJ: A schoolgirl died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Subarna Islam Rodela, daughter of Bashir Uddin Molla, a resident of Beutha area in the district town. She was an eighth grader at Manikganj SK Government Girls' High School.

The deceased's family sources said Rodela had been suffering with cold, fever and respiratory problems for the last couple of days.

Later, she tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

She had been admitted to Munnu General Hospital since then.

Later, she died on the way to Kurmitola Hospital in Hospital on Wednesday night.

Deputy Director of Munnu General Hospital Md Moniruzzaman said as the condition of Rodela was deteriorating, the on-duty physicians referred her to Kurmitola Hospital in Dhaka.

Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdul Latif confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Some 45 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Wednesday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 44,850 here.

Meanwhile, no death cases were reported in the division in the last 48 hours.

A total of 1,024 samples have been tested in the last 48 hours where 45 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 14 are in Barishal including 12 in the city, 11 in Bhola, seven in Pirojpur, five in Patuakhali and Barguna each, and three in Jhalokati districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,193 in Barishal including 10,389 in the city, 6,791 in Bhola, 6,171 in Patuakhali, 5,258 in Pirojpur, 3,842 in Barguna and 4,595 in Jhalokati districts.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 229 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 91 in Bhola, 107 in Patuakhali, 97 in Barguna, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

The infection rate of the total virus cases reached at 21.41 per cent here.

A total of 2,09,520 samples were tested for the virus in six districts of the division.

However, some 167 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 48 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 42,100 in the division with the recovery rate of 93.87 per cent.



