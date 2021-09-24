Video
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:35 PM
Taliban divisions deepen

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan govt

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283

Young female students attending a class at Gawhar Shad Begum school in Herat on September 22, 2021. photo : AFP

KABUL, Sept 23: There have been reports of divisions among the Taliban leadership, raising questions about the unity within the group which took over the country last month. The public's doubts about the group's unity only increased earlier this month, when Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister, seemed to have disappeared from public view.
Then came reports that he had been killed. When he did reappear, it was with a pre-recorded statement. Baradar, clearly reading from some sort of a statement, said his fading from the public eye was the result of travel, and that the Taliban, "have compassion among ourselves, more than a family".
In a final bid to ease suspicions about his death or injury, Baradar was photographed attending a meeting with United Nations officials on Monday. However, diplomatic and political sources have told Al Jazeera that the discord among the Taliban leadership is very real, adding that if the disharmony grows, it will spell further trouble for the Afghan people.
A writer and reporter who has spent several years covering the Taliban said the divisions are the result of a political-military divide. The hardliners, he said, "feel that they are owed things for 20 years of fighting".
Meanwhile, the five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover.
China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs.
The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly.    -AL JAZEERA,AFP


