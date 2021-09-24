Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar faces risk of civil war: UN

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272

GENEVA, Sept 23: Myanmar is facing the alarming prospect of an escalating civil war as an uprising against the military junta widens, the UN's human rights chief warned on Thursday.
Michelle Bachelet told the United Nations Human Rights Council that time was running out for other countries to step up efforts to restore democracy and prevent a broader conflict.
Attacks on troops have increased since lawmakers ousted by the generals called for a "people's defensive war" earlier this month.
Bachelet said the human rights situation had deteriorated significantly as the effects of the coup "devastate lives and hopes across the country".
"Conflict, poverty and the effects of the pandemic are sharply increasing, and the country faces a vortex of repression, violence and economic collapse," she said.
Faced with the "overwhelming repression of fundamental rights", the armed resistance movement was growing.
"These disturbing trends suggest the alarming possibility of an escalating civil war," she said.
Bachelet urged countries to support a political process that would engage all parties, saying the ASEAN regional bloc and influential powers should use incentives and disincentives "to reverse the military coup and desperate spiral of violence".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
If I don’t win, someone else will become CM: Mamata
At the ‘Human Library’, everyone an open book
Taliban divisions deepen
Myanmar faces risk of civil war: UN
Fears of hole in EU heart as ‘Queen of Europe’ departs
House Republicans file impeachment articles against Biden
Macron expects ‘concrete measures’
China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels, ‘seeks double diplomacy’


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft