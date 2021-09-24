House Republicans file impeachment articles against Biden

WASHINGTON, Set 23: A group of House Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against President Biden over his handling of the immigration crisis at the southern border and his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a report.

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), who is leading the effort, said Biden violated his oath of office, in the three articles he filed on Tuesday. "Yesterday, I filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties as president," Gibbs said on his Facebook page.

He is co-sponsor of the articles along with Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Brian Babin and Randy Weber of Texas. "His willful negligence of the border crisis is a failure to maintain and defend American sovereignty. Biden's attempts to extend a federal eviction moratorium despite the Supreme Court's warning and his own admission that he has no power to do so is a blatant and intentional action that violates the separation of powers," Gibbs continued.

Gibbs claimed in the articles that Biden released thousands of migrants into the US without ordering them to appear in court for an immigration hearing on a specific date.

Biden also allowed migrants who tested positive for the coronavirus to enter the US, Gibbs said. He said Biden extended the eviction moratorium despite a ruling by the Supreme Court urging him to get congressional approval first.

"Finally, the withdrawal from Afghanistan was not just a disaster. By pulling military personnel out before the evacuation of American civilians, President Biden shamefully left our own citizens in danger," Gibbs said. Biden "abandoned" Americans in Afghanistan by his decision to withdraw the military first, "willfully putting their lives at risk," the articles say.








