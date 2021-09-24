Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

House Republicans file impeachment articles against Biden

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298

WASHINGTON, Set 23: A group of House Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against President Biden over his handling of the immigration crisis at the southern border and his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a report.
Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), who is leading the effort, said Biden violated his oath of office, in the three articles he filed on Tuesday. "Yesterday, I filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties as president," Gibbs said on his Facebook page.
He is co-sponsor of the articles along with Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Brian Babin and Randy Weber of Texas.  "His willful negligence of the border crisis is a failure to maintain and defend American sovereignty. Biden's attempts to extend a federal eviction moratorium despite the Supreme Court's warning and his own admission that he has no power to do so is a blatant and intentional action that violates the separation of powers," Gibbs continued.
Gibbs claimed in the articles that Biden released thousands of migrants into the US without ordering them to appear in court for an immigration hearing on a specific date.
Biden also allowed migrants who tested positive for the coronavirus to enter the US, Gibbs said. He said Biden extended the eviction moratorium despite a ruling by the Supreme Court urging him to get congressional approval first.
"Finally, the withdrawal from Afghanistan was not just a disaster. By pulling military personnel out before the evacuation of American civilians, President Biden shamefully left our own citizens in danger," Gibbs said. Biden "abandoned" Americans in Afghanistan by his decision to withdraw the military first, "willfully putting their lives at risk," the articles say.    -NYP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
If I don’t win, someone else will become CM: Mamata
At the ‘Human Library’, everyone an open book
Taliban divisions deepen
Myanmar faces risk of civil war: UN
Fears of hole in EU heart as ‘Queen of Europe’ departs
House Republicans file impeachment articles against Biden
Macron expects ‘concrete measures’
China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels, ‘seeks double diplomacy’


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft