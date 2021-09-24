Video
Murray into first ATP quarter-final in two years

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

METZ, SEPT 23: Former world number one Andy Murray reached his first ATP quarter-final in two years on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Canada's Vasek Pospisil at the Moselle Open.
Murray, now ranked at 113, swept to a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory and will face either top seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or French player Lucas Pouille for a place in the semi-finals.
It will be his first appearance in the last-eight since winning his 46th career title at Antwerp in October 2019.
The 34-year-old Murray, who has undergone two hip surgeries in the last three years, broke the 66th-ranked Pospisil four times in his one-hour, 24-minute triumph to claim a fifth win in six meetings against the Canadian.
On Tuesday, Murray had defeated France's 26th-ranked Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.
"This period has been the most tournaments I've played recently and my body feels good and I'm starting to gain just a little bit of confidence with each match," three-time Grand Slam title winner Murray told atptour.com.
"There have been times in the past year where I've been a little bit confused and not seeing how the points are developing which for me was always a strong part of my game and it made me feel quite uncomfortable on the court when I was feeling that way.    -AFP



