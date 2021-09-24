

Hasan needs to go abroad for medical examination

Hasan sustained a back injury during Bangladesh's New Zealand tour this year. After that, he was rested for a few days, and started his rehabilitation under the national team physio.

He had also started bowling with 50% effort, but that did not work well for him as the pain resurfaced which has forced him to sit out for more than five months.

"He has been under our observation for a long time," Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, told the reporters on Thursday. "We have examined him in many ways on different occasions, but we couldn't find any big problem. We think he requires a biomechanical assessment to find out his problem."

There is no biomechanical assessment facility in Bangladesh and so the pacer needs to go abroad to find one, said Debashis.

"We are trying to send him somewhere we can get a biomechanical assessment facility. But there are some restrictions put in place due to the Covid-19 situation around the globe. We have been in constraint contacts with some countries. I think it would be possible to send him for assessment within the next two-three weeks," Debashis added.

The 21-year-old pacer was inducted to international cricket in 2020 with a T20I match against Zimbabwe in Dhaka. He later got his ODI cap against the West Indies in Dhaka early this year.

Hasan represented the country in three ODIs and a solitary T20I, and scalped five wickets in ODIs with the best figures of taking three wickets conceding 28 runs. He is yet to register any wicket in T20Is. The pacer also played 14 First-class, 19 List-A and 23 T20 matches so far where he bagged 83 wickets in total. -UNB









