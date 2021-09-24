Asad Khan appointed ACB director

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expanded its two-member selection panel to five, it is confirmed.

According to Asadullah Khan, the new appointee as a director (Cricket), the existing panel of two selectors (Rashid Zardan and Mir Mubaraz) has now also three more selectors- Mirwais Ashraf, Abdullah Mazari and Noor Ul Haq) in the panel.

"Will announce the name of the chief selector soon", Asadullah Khan, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Kabul, said.

Khan, who has an extensive experience of working for over 20 years with the ACB combinely at various positions as coach and Performance analyst with the national team and also attended the ICC's High performance meeting.

"We are retaining the same coaching staff for the World Cup. Lance Klussner will be the head coach and Shaun Tait as our bowling coach".

""We have not appointed any batting coach yet but Navroz Mangal will be an assistant coach", he signed off.





