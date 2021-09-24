Afghan women taekwondo fighters feel defeated by Taliban



This picture taken on September 21, 2021 shows taekwondo champion Zarghunna Noori showing her trophy at a house in Herat province. Zarghunna Noori has always been a fighter, but the 22-year-old taekwondo champion who dreamed of representing Afghanistan at the Olympics says she has finally met her match. photo: AFP

"In sports when we lose we are left feeling terrible," she told AFP at her home in the western city of Herat.

"And now we have been defeated by the Taliban."

The Taliban's all-male government has shut down the ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with one that earned notoriety for enforcing religious doctrine during the hardliners' 1996-2001 stint in power.

Although they have yet to publicise a formal policy on women in sport, the Taliban have made comments that indicate serious participation will be impossible.

With women and girls already effectively banned from work and school, fear of reprisal for practising sport is widespread.

"All our lives have been overturned," said Noori, who since joining her provincial team a decade ago has become a national academy star, winning an Afghan title in 2018.

"Each and every member of the national taekwondo team dreamed that one day we would make it to the Olympics and raise the Afghan flag in other countries, in international competitions," she said, surrounded by her medals and a golden trophy engraved 'Best Leader'.

"But now we are all forced to stay home, and become more depressed with each passing day."

Taekwondo's popularity surged in Afghanistan in 2008 after local hero Rohullah Nikpai won bronze at the Beijing Olympics.

Zakia Khudadadi, 22, gave Afghans another reason to watch the Korean martial art last month when she competed in the Tokyo Paralympics.

In Afghanistan, women have long faced open hostility to their involvement in sport and in rural areas it is extremely rare for them to participate.

Even in cities, many women's leagues are at the fledgling stage.

Around 130 girls and women aged 12-25 are members of a taekwondo gym in Herat, but they are not currently allowed to train and their ability to do so in the future looks bleak.

Last week, the country's new sports chief Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai said the Taliban would allow around 400 sports -- but declined to say if women could participate in any of them.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, of the Taliban's cultural commission, also raised alarm this month by saying it was "not necessary" for women to play sport. -AFP





HERAT, SEPT 23: Zarghunna Noori has always been a fighter, but the 22-year-old taekwondo champion -- who dreamt of representing Afghanistan at the Olympics -- says she has finally met her match."In sports when we lose we are left feeling terrible," she told AFP at her home in the western city of Herat."And now we have been defeated by the Taliban."The Taliban's all-male government has shut down the ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with one that earned notoriety for enforcing religious doctrine during the hardliners' 1996-2001 stint in power.Although they have yet to publicise a formal policy on women in sport, the Taliban have made comments that indicate serious participation will be impossible.With women and girls already effectively banned from work and school, fear of reprisal for practising sport is widespread."All our lives have been overturned," said Noori, who since joining her provincial team a decade ago has become a national academy star, winning an Afghan title in 2018."Each and every member of the national taekwondo team dreamed that one day we would make it to the Olympics and raise the Afghan flag in other countries, in international competitions," she said, surrounded by her medals and a golden trophy engraved 'Best Leader'."But now we are all forced to stay home, and become more depressed with each passing day."Taekwondo's popularity surged in Afghanistan in 2008 after local hero Rohullah Nikpai won bronze at the Beijing Olympics.Zakia Khudadadi, 22, gave Afghans another reason to watch the Korean martial art last month when she competed in the Tokyo Paralympics.In Afghanistan, women have long faced open hostility to their involvement in sport and in rural areas it is extremely rare for them to participate.Even in cities, many women's leagues are at the fledgling stage.Around 130 girls and women aged 12-25 are members of a taekwondo gym in Herat, but they are not currently allowed to train and their ability to do so in the future looks bleak.Last week, the country's new sports chief Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai said the Taliban would allow around 400 sports -- but declined to say if women could participate in any of them.Ahmadullah Wasiq, of the Taliban's cultural commission, also raised alarm this month by saying it was "not necessary" for women to play sport. -AFP