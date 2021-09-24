Bilal Sayedi hits ton as visitors take 64-run lead



Afghanistan Under-19 team's opener Bilal Sayedi prepared for the shot to complete his maiden Youth Test ton on Thursday against Bangladesh Under-19 team at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. photo: Courtesy

Resuming from overnight's 23 for two Afghanistan lost four more wickets in the 1st session to add 44 runs. But opener Sayedi kept up swinging his bat at the other end of the wicket, who stood 140 run's 7th wicket partnership with batter number-8 Hotak.

Hotak departed for 66 off 175, while Sayedi was retired hurt after completing his maiden Youth Test ton, who came the bat again after fall of 8th wicket and went unbeaten with 101 runs next to his name. He faced 291 balls to hit 12 fours and one six. Young Afghans were at 226 for eight before the play of the day being stumped.

Tigers' spinner Ashraful Islam was the most successful bowler of the day to claim three wickets while Ahosan Habib, Mushfik hasan, SM Meherob and Aich Mollah shared one wicket apiece.

Earlier on Wednesday hosts chose to bat first winning the toss and were bowled out for 162 runs.

Skipper Aich Mollah stopped for 39, Iftikher Hossain scored 37 and SM Meherob had departed for 28. Afghan pacer Bilal Sami hauled five wickets allowing 42 runs while right-arm leggy Izharulhaq Naveed scalped four and Kamran Hotak took the rest one Bangladesh wicket.





