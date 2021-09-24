HPs take lead over Bangladesh-A after Joy, Akbar's fifties

BCB High-Performance Unit (HP) got six run's lead against Bangladesh-A team on day-2 of the 2nd four-day game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday ridding on the bat of Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Akbar Ali.

HPs posted 237 runs on the board losing eight wickets before the game of the day called off. Rezaur was batting on six.

Resuming from overnight's 223 runs losing nine wickets, A-team added eight runs before being bundled up in the morning. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad claimed the last wicket to have his maiden 1st class six wickets haul.

HP in reply, lost their top three batters to accumulate 23 runs. Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanjid Hasan Tamim were dismissed for four and 11 runs respectively.

Joy pairing with Towhid Hridoy stood 107 run's 4th wicket partnership to keep HPs in the game. Hridoy missed a fifty for three runs. Skipper Akbar then joined with Joy to add 32 more runs in the 5th wicket's stand before Joy's departure scoring 73 runs. He had hit eight boundaries during his 143 ball innings.

Akbar piled up 51 off 97 with seven boundaries backed by solitary over boundary. Besides, Anisul Islam Emon collected 35 runs.

Spinner Rakibul Hassan scalped three wickets for Bangladesh-A spending 60 runs while Sayed Khaled Ahmed took two and Shohidul Islam, Abu Jayed Rahi and Nayeem Hasan shared one wicket apiece.

Earlier, HPs skipper Akraba Ali decided to bowl first winning the toss on Wednesday and restricted A-team for 223 runs claiming eight wickets. Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 72 while Mominul Haque amassed 62.







