Students can apply online for dorm seats from next week

Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall of Jagannath University (JnU) authorities has completed all the online application process for students to apply for seat at dormitories.

Students will be able to apply for seats online from the next week, Ujjwal Kumar Acharya, the Director of the ICT cell of the university confirmed.

While talking to this correspondent, he said all process of online application for student to apply for seats at the hall had been completed.

"It will be informed through official notice from the Registrar Office of the University.

However, it's a matter of time. Hopefully students will be able to apply for seats from the next week, he added.

Earlier, the policy for the hall students was passed at the 85th syndicate meeting of the university on September 6 this year.

According to hall authorities, a total of 624 female students will get seats in 156 rooms in the halls.

Master's and final-year students will get seats on priority basis. As for others seats will be allocated on the basis of seniority.

Priority will also be given in providing seats to students outside of Dhaka.