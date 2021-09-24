Video
Friday, 24 September, 2021
Home Back Page

Police to quiz Rassel of Evaly at jail gate

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court asked police to interrogate Mohammad Rassel, founder and CEO of Evaly, at the jail gate in a fraud case filed by a businessman with Dhanmondi Police Station for embezzlement of Tk 35.85 lakh.
Md Hasibul Haque, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order on Thursday after rejecting his bail prayer.
Accused Rassel's lawyer Moniruzzaman Liton prayed to the court to annul the remand plea and prayed to the court to grant him bail.
 Rassel was produced before the court after a one-day remand. On Tuesday Rassel was placed on a day remand and his wife, the Chairman of the organization, Shamima Nasrin, was sent to jail in the case.
Sub-Inspector Nazmul Huda of Dhanmondi police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him with a prayer to grant another five-day remand for questioning him.
Defence, however, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer, saying that their clients have failed to sell the products bought from the complainant and could not clear the payment timely due to Covid-19 pandemic.
After the hearing, the court rejected the defence plea and ordered Rassel to be sent to jail. On September 17, Kamrul Islam Chokdar, a businessman filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station against the couple and 10 other employees of Evaly.
RAB arrested the couple on September 16 during a raid at their flat in the capital's Mohammadpur after a customer filed a case with Gulshan Police Station over embezzlement. A Dhaka court on Friday placed them on a three-day remand.
Besides, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, an arm of the Bangladesh Bank that specialises in financial crime investigations, directed all the commercial banks and financial institutions through a common letter on August 27 to freeze all the bank accounts operated by top executives of Evaly.
The Directorate of National Consumer Right Protection, a department under the Commerce Ministry, received allegations from consumers about 'cheating' by Evaly.
Bangladesh Bank officials said one of the major allegations against Evaly is forcing its consumers to deposit their money in the e-wallet of the firm which was totally illegal.


